Lukas Schulze

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) is a natural gas company headquartered in Houston. The company's share price has fluctuated dramatically while being less tied to the markets and more tied to the future of its flagship project, Driftwood LNG. As we'll see throughout this article, despite the company's continued operations, the dream is (probably) dead.

The Dream

Tellurian Inc.'s dream has consistently been to build the massive Driftwood LNG project, capitalizing on the demand for global LNG.

Tellurian LNG Investor Presentation

The company's saving grace is its expertise and preselected site along with the fact that it's already started Phase 1 work. The company has dumped roughly $1 billion into the site, more than its $900 million market capitalization, and is expecting to spend more. However, the company is confident that the project, when completed, can generate significant returns.

It's worth noting that the above represents a Phase 1 for the company. The company is hoping to eventually expand the site to a network of plants that hits ~28 mtpa in LNG production, or roughly 30% of total U.S. current LNG production and something that would make the plant one of the largest natural gas consumers in the world.

The Issues

The issue is financing. Tellurian Inc. has no realistic ability to raise equity itself and build the plant. It originally had long-term deals that were cancelled last year, and after years of trying, it remains unable to find a suitable array of financing. That's despite a major potential boost from the Russia-Ukraine war. Rising interest rates only dampen the company's ability here.

The company is rumored to be in talks with major Japan and Indian companies, hoping to convince them to invest in exchange for an equity spread. Unfortunately, we think the company will still struggle. There's lots of other better financed companies in the U.S. looking to build LNG assets to take advantage of low-cost natural gas production.

It'll be tough for the company, with its current available capital, to attract investors and retain the majority stake that it wants solely through debt. That's doubly true at current higher interest rates. We see it more likely that an interested investor effectively buys out the company and its investment in Driftwood LNG / the progression of its plans.

Perhaps more telling is the company is aiming for a substantial amount of project debt on top of equity stakes, but has yet to make any concrete announcements for raising that debt.

Existing Assets

Tellurian Inc. does have some existing revenue generating assets.

Tellurian LNG Investor Presentation

Tellurian Inc. currently produces roughly 225 MMcf/d, which is a respectable ~15% of the total natural gas that Phase 1 of its Driftwood LNG project is expected to require. That production could help remove the company's sensitivity to Henry Hub prices and enable the project to proceed, although it does still require the project to exist.

The company is earning roughly $320 million in annualized EBITDA, which is actually quite respectful versus its market capitalization of just under $1 billion. It has just under 28 thousand acres. We can see a scenario other small cap companies with large project ambitions (i.e., Africa Oil Corporation) have chosen to focus on existing assets and shelve the dream project to another day.

That normally involves the company slowly using their cash pile / equity to acquire interesting assets / projects while waiting for the original project to continue.

Our View

The company's Driftwood LNG seems dead in the water. Barring a stroke of luck, from someone who both needs LNG and truly sees the value in the company's location / preplanning work, we don't see the project proceeding. It's unfortunate because it would have made a valuable long-term asset for a number of European energy companies for example.

Regardless, Tellurian Inc. now needs to re-define its path or it'll cease to exist. The company has built up some natural gas assets. We think it should continue to build those out, while potentially looking for strategic acquisitions with its cash pile, should natural gas prices remain lower or drop further. Additionally, the company should begin to look to sell the work it's done with Driftwood.

Investing in the company now is like buying a lottery ticket. It might work out, but realistically whether it does is likely more dependent on how married management is to the LNG project versus the LNG project actually getting financing. As a result, we recommend against investing at this time.

Thesis Risk

The thesis risk is clear. Should Tellurian Inc. find a strategic partner and proceed with the project, it'll become a massively undervalued company, earning several times its market cap in annual free cash flow ("FCF"). That'll be more than enough FCF to clean-up its balance sheet, drive strong returns, and start other LNG projects, which'll make those who invest now be well-off.

Conclusion

If Tellurian Inc. continues to burn its cash on Driftwood LNG, and, the project is ultimately cancelled, it'll face bankruptcy. That's especially true if it withdraws new high-interest debt to fund the project. The failure of the company to raise $1 billion at a 12+% interest rate late-last year shows its relatively low value assets.

Plenty of small-to-mid cap companies have shown up on the scenes before spending years talking about a multi-billion dollar project. It's tough to convince a wealthy company to join you when they could do it themselves. The best asset Driftwood LNG has is experience in project execution and a project that's already started, but it doesn't seem to be enough.

As a result, until management successfully pivots, we recommend against investing in Tellurian Inc.