Galeanu Mihai

Silicon Valley Bank was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, following the failure of Washington Mutual in 2008 as part of the Subprime Mortgage Crisis. Stock prices of major financial institutions fell as a result of Silicon Valley Bank's failure last month, which had already had an impact on the entire financial system.

Given that the BDC industry was also under pressure last month, I believe that passive income investors should consider investing in the best business development companies that have the track record and fortitude to withstand financial system stress.

Ares Capital (ARCC) possesses both of these characteristics. Ares Capital's stock is currently trading at a slight discount to net asset value, and the BDC's nearly 11% yield is too appealing to pass up.

Furthermore, during times of market stress, Ares Capital has the balance sheet, size, and liquidity to make new investments.

Silicon Valley Bank Failure Creates Buying Opportunity For Ares Capital

Silicon Valley Bank was seized by regulators and placed into receivership in March after a deposit run on the VC-focused bank. Silicon Valley Bank held a significant portion of the operating cash for many venture capital-backed companies in the United States, particularly in the technology and life sciences sectors.

Just before the collapse, venture capital firms attempted to withdraw $42 billion in deposits in a single day. The second-largest bank failure in American history is no small accomplishment, and it may have long-term implications for financial markets as investors try to identify other mid-sized banks that may be vulnerable to a bank run.

Because of the significant valuation haircuts caused by the SVB bank run, the Silicon Valley bank failure should not have much of an impact on financial services and business development firms like Ares Capital. In my opinion, the best BDCs with diverse portfolios, a wealth of experience managing debt, and strong credit performance should be given more weight.

Why Ares Capital May Be A Safe Harbor

Stability and management expertise are more important than anything else at the moment, which is why I am overweighting Ares Capital during this correction. Ares Capital, with a focus on senior loans, is a well-diversified and relatively safe choice in the BDC industry.

The BDC deliberately avoids cyclical industries in favor of investing primarily in software, health care services, commercial services, and insurance services, all of which should be relatively immune to the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank.

In any case, Ares Capital's extensive diversification and senior focus can give us passive income investors confidence that the SVB drama will not have a significant impact on the BDC's portfolio companies.

Portfolio Diversity Versus Peers (Ares Capital Corp)

Ares Capital has invested more than $85 billion in investor funds over the previous 18 years, and the BDC has an excellent credit history. The BDC outperformed both the subordinated unsecured loan market and the middle market for senior loans in terms of loan loss rates.

This track record should reassure passive income investors that Ares Capital not only has a diverse portfolio, but that the BDC has historically performed significantly better on the credit front than the market as a whole.

Loss Rates (Ares Capital Corp)

Ares Capital has also maintained consistent ROEs for a long time, demonstrating the BDC's strong credit management capabilities.

In reality, Ares Capital has produced consistent growth in earnings and net realized gains since 2007. Since the company's IPO in 2004, Ares Capital has generated $1.1 billion in net realized gains for investors.

Return On Equity (Ares Capital Corp)

Why Ares Capital Could Profit From The SVB Failure

The failure of SVB has created a confidence crisis in the United States banking system, which may result in stricter lending standards for companies in the future. I believe this represents a significant opportunity for Ares Capital to accelerate portfolio growth and make new investments on more favorable terms.

A bank crisis presents a significant opportunity for Ares Capital to expand its direct lending platform, and if banks decide to reduce lending in order to control their credit risks, BDCs such as Ares Capital could swoop in and expand their reach.

Banks have already exited direct lending due to lower risk acceptance and increased capital requirements. For Ares Capital, I believe that a worsening bank crisis in 2023 will act as a catalyst for portfolio and NII growth.

Leveraged Loan Market (Ares Capital Corp)

Ares Capital Can Withstand A Recession

Ares Capital has demonstrated over time that it can withstand recessions while maintaining robust portfolio performance and credit quality, owing in large part to its avoidance of highly cyclical industries such as hotel, gaming, and oil and gas.

While the BDC experienced an increase in non-accruals during stressful periods such as the financial crisis, the portfolio as a whole performed well.

With a new financial crisis possibly brewing, I believe that time-tested BDCs like Ares Capital are particularly appealing investments in the current market environment.

Historical Non-Accruals (Ares Capital Corp)

Impressive NAV Performance, Significant Liquidity To Make Opportunistic Investments

Ares Capital has performed well in a variety of market environments, generating strong NAV and dividend growth over the last ten years.

The underlying truth behind this outperformance is that Ares Capital has one of the largest investment portfolios ($21.8 billion), decade-long relationships in the industry, and access to a large amount of capital to capitalize on investment opportunities when the market does not accept risk for debt investments.

NAV Performance (Ares Capital Corp)

In the worst-case scenario, a bank crisis can result in limited access to capital for businesses, which is where Ares Capital stands out from other BDCs.

Ares Capital is the industry's largest BDC, with $3.9 billion in liquidity at the end of the last quarter, which means the company could jump on new credit investment opportunities quickly and likely demand stricter credit standards as well. Ares Capital's most valuable asset right now is the company's large and conservative balance sheet, which primarily consists of Equity and Unsecured Notes.

Significant Liquidity (Ares Capital Corp)

Now Trading At 3% Discount To Net Asset Value

The failure of SVB has put additional valuation pressure on the financial and BDC sectors. Ares Capital is currently trading at a 3% discount to net asset value, implying that investors are in the presence of a compelling investment opportunity.

Although the stock is currently trading at a discount to net asset value, the BDC could return to a premium NAV valuation in the short term if the SVB disaster is contained. Other business development companies have also begun to trade at higher discounts (lower premiums) to net asset value, and the BDC sector is currently one of my favorite bargain hunting grounds.

Why ARCC Could See A Lower Valuation

The Silicon Valley Bank saga clearly has an immediate impact on ARCC and other BDCs and financial institutions. If tech startups are unable to access their operating cash held by Silicon Valley Bank, financial markets may face new selling pressure (even though I believe they will all eventually receive the majority of their funds back).

However, this selling pressure may not be related to Ares Capital's portfolio's investments or credit performance.

My Conclusion

I believe it makes a lot of sense for investors to prefer more secure and high-quality business development firms, such as Ares Capital.

Over time, the business development firm has demonstrated that it manages capital with extreme caution and at very low loss rates when compared to the industry, which is precisely what passive income investors should value right now more than anything else. Ares Capital's stock is currently trading at a discount to its net asset value, with an 11% dividend yield that is covered by net investment income.

Furthermore, as the largest BDC in the sector, Ares Capital has substantial resources at its disposal and could seize new credit opportunities if financial institutions restrict their lending activity.

Load up the truck with ARCC, because you're probably going to sleep well with this BDC.