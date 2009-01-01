CPI Continues To Cool, Equities Rally, DBA Commodities ETF In Focus

Summary

  • March headline CPI verified a touch cooler than expectations, helping the Fed's cause.
  • Stock market futures rallied following the number while yields fell.
  • Commodities have been strong lately, and a dollar drop post-CPI likely adds fuel to the agricultural commodity space.

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

The March CPI report revealed a 0.1% rise in inflation versus the +0.2% consensus forecast. The year-on-year reading verified at +5.0% vs a +5.1% expectation. At the core level, prices jumped +0.4%, matching the consensus forecast. YoY Core CPI also came in line with what economists were expecting at +5.6%.

March CPI: Cooler Than Forecast Headline Numbers

Christian Fromhertz, Bloomberg

Monthly Change in Headline & Core CPI

Gregory Daco

Core CPI Contributors

Bloomberg

Used Vehicle CPI Continues To Show Declines, Bucking Other Data

Joe Wiesenthal, Bloomberg

Goldman Expects A Rally After The Cool CPI Data

Bloomberg

Volatility On CPI Days Waning

Callie Cox, eToro

Equities Strong Post-SIVB

Bloomberg

DBA: Monitoring Key Resistance

Stockcharts.com

DBA Top Contract: Sugar

Invesco

Sugar Futures Jump To Fresh Highs

TradingView

