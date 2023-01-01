Federal Reserve Weekly Commercial Bank Report: Good Resource For Q1 Bank Earnings

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve releases a weekly report on the balance sheet of all commercial banks in the United States.
  • The report has been very helpful at analyzing trends since the failure of SVB and SBNY.
  • The financial ratios generated out of the report can also serve as benchmarks for individual bank's Q1 earnings.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

For the first time since SVB and Signature Bank failed, banks are slated to release quarterly earnings with four big banks leading off on Friday. While investors are interested in the health of the banking sector, they don’t have to

Changes in Bank Credit

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Bank Changes in Treasury and Agency Securities

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Bank Changes in Loans and Leases

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Banking Sector Loan Growth

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Year over Year Changes in Bank Deposits

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Banking Sector Leverage Ratio

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

Banking Ratios

Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks

