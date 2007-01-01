Narratives and prejudices often stay in our way in recognizing attractive investment opportunities. They also often result in portfolios becoming too one-sided when it comes to risk.
One such trend has been the religious following of the technology sector as the only source of high future returns. However, having exposure to precious metals has been highly beneficiary for equity portfolios once we account for risks.
The decision to stick with gold miners or having physical exposure to the precious metal is most often one of timing. The former requires some timing skills, while the latter is more appropriate for long-term holders, who don't want to bear the idiosyncratic risk.
The issue of timing could be easily illustrated by comparing returns of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and SPDR® Gold Trust ETF (GLD) over the past few years.
Although Agnico Eagle delivered an impressive 35% total return since I first covered the stock, success relative to physical gold over the medium to long-term would also depend on the right timing.
For years, I have been writing about the misconceptions around the price of gold and why the precious metal is a good addition to an all-equity portfolio.
While most market commentators focused on the risk of rising real interest rates, I have warned that the relationship between gold and real interest rates is not static.
And here we are in early 2023 with the usual inverse relationship between the two variables now turning into a positive one.
I have already explained in detail why this could happen and why gold should not be seen as a hedge against inflation or geopolitical risk, but as insurance against risks for the existing monetary system.
These risks have been accelerating as of late and it appears that the banking system is unable to support higher interest rates. At the same time, the term premium, which is essential for the proper functioning of the banking system, has disappeared completely. As a result, the yield curve has become the most inverted in decades and suggests that the fixed income market is heavily distorted.
In the meantime, the pending recession would likely require yet another unconventional response, which will most likely distort the market even further.
All that does not necessarily have to be associated with another Great Depression, however, it highlights that the risks for the current monetary regime are unlikely to go away.
Thus, the price of gold appears to have a strong tailwind at its back.
I have recently analyzed the company from a free cash flow and capital allocation perspective and showed why its low cost structure and strong project pipeline make it one of the highest quality businesses in the sector.
Having a strong project pipeline is of great importance as the industry is facing significant consolidation. With scarce growth opportunities, gold miners who can afford to grow organically are preferred by investors.
That is why, we observe a very strong relationship between the capex to sales ratios (plotted on the x-axis) and the share price performance over the past year (plotted on the y-axis).
With the larger peers in the sector increasingly looking to consolidate, companies with a good organic growth profile and highly profitable operations in low-risk jurisdictions will be in high demand.
In addition to higher capital spend, Agnico Eagle's management has been utilizing all available routes to expand production, without compromising its low cost profile. These include recent acquisitions, asset purchases and joint ventures.
The recently announced transaction for Yamana Gold's Canadian assets adds a large exploration and development pipeline in close proximity to Agnico's existing sites.
It solidifies the company's positioning in the strategic area of Quebec, where the company has a long operational history and could leverage existing infrastructure.
While Agnico Eagle is expanding in key strategic areas, the company is not sacrificing its high profitability in the process and remains as one of the most profitable gold miners in the world.
All-in sustaining costs (AISC) have increased materially in the past few quarters, however, as we saw above the price of gold has not been flat either.
Moreover, the costs per ounce were also impacted by operational challenges that according to management are likely to be transitional in nature.
The costs were higher in the fourth quarter. And that is a function of two things. One, it is a function of the full inflationary pressures affecting us. (...)
So, the fourth quarter included those full inflationary pressures, but the costs were also impacted somewhat by some operating challenges.
Source: Agnico Eagle Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript
With all that in mind, the current guidance of declining costs per ounce is achievable, provided that inflation does not spike once again in which case the gold price would likely react positively.
At the same time, the guidance assumes a production growth of between 3% and 10% of the fiscal 2023 which in combination with the relatively flat Capex of $1.4bn would provide an additional tailwind for free cash flow.
Lastly, Agnico continues to trade at one of the highest dividend yields in its recent history.
The 2.8% dividend yield is also relatively safe which would make it far easier for shareholders to ride out a potential market downturn in the coming months.
The case for gold and precious metals has strengthened significantly over the past year. As risk and uncertainty around the existing monetary system increase, gold is likely to retain its value even if interest rates continue to normalize. In this environment high quality gold miners, such as Agnico Eagle, are very well-positioned to continue to deliver superior returns.
This article was written by
Vladimir Dimitrov is a former strategy consultant with a professional focus on business and intangible assets valuation. His professional background lies in solving complex business problems through the lens of overall business strategy and various valuation and financial modelling techniques.
Vladimir has also been exploring the concept of value investing and in particular finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade below their intrinsic value. He supplements his bottom-up approach with a more holistic view of the markets through factor investing techniques.
Vladimir made his first investment in farmland right out of high school in 2007 and consequently started investing through mutual funds at the bottom of the market in 2009. In the years that followed he has been focused on developing his own investment philosophy and has been managing a concentrated equity portfolio since 2016. Vladimir is LSE Alumni and a CFA charterholder .
All of Vladimir's content published on Seeking Alpha is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making investment decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, PAAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
