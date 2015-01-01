CSL Limited: Well Placed To Execute Growth Plans And Generate Shareholder Value

Apr. 12, 2023 10:50 AM ETCSL Limited (CSLLY)GRFS, TAK
Conviction Research profile picture
Conviction Research
1 Follower

Summary

  • CSL Limited is one of the largest global biotechnology companies globally that specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of plasma-based therapies, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products.
  • The combination of long-term revenue reacceleration, margin expansion, capacity expansion, and great execution led to shareholder value creation. The resilient nature of the company's products protects it from macro downturns.
  • I expect a pivot towards higher growth and profitability that will yield a ~20% return going forward. CSL benefits from long-term competitive advantages and stands out as the best-in-class.
  • My bullish thesis forecasts a 20% upside from today's price.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Conviction Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Nerve cell attacked by Antibodies

peterschreiber.media

Facts about the business

Company Filings

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

BBG consensus Estimates

FCF projections

BBG consensus estimates

excel

Author's Projections

Excel

Author's Projections

table

Author's calculations

timeline

Company Filings

Excel

BBG Data

chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Conviction Research profile picture
Conviction Research
1 Follower
Ex-hedge fund analyst with a strong interest in finding winners and losers in industries where corporate strategy matters most. I focus on analysing the market structure, competitive positioning and strategic catalysts that lead to money-making ideas in varying time horizons. Enjoy reading the research!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSLLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.