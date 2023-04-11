Used Cars, New Insights: Why CarMax's Earnings Matter

Apr. 12, 2023 11:10 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.7K Followers

Summary

  • CarMax reported a horrible decline in revenue in the last quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. However, it efficiently managed its cost, resulting in higher-than-expected earnings.
  • The company is seeing a renewed uptick in sales prices, much higher rates on loans, and pressure on demand. Affordability headwinds are the biggest risk to the KMX bull case.
  • Given the valuation and macroeconomic picture, I'm not willing to make the bet that KMX is out of the woods.

Used Car Retailer Carmax Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

The earnings season is slowly starting. As usual, used car giant CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is one of the first ones. The company just presented its 4Q23 numbers. In addition to learning a lot about the companies we (potentially) invest in, earnings

Image

Cox Automotive, Manheim

Image

University of Michigan

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

CarMax

Image

Bloomberg

Image

CarMax

Image

Creative Planning

Image

CarMax

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.7K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.