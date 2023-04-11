Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

The earnings season is slowly starting. As usual, used car giant CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is one of the first ones. The company just presented its 4Q23 numbers. In addition to learning a lot about the companies we (potentially) invest in, earnings tell us a lot about the economy - especially when dealing with big guys like Virginia-based CarMax.

The just-released earnings show an ugly yet somewhat mixed picture. While the company saw severe weakness in its top line, it was able to beat EPS estimates thanks to a focus on operating efficiencies.

In this article, I will walk you through the numbers and my thoughts on the bigger picture, which seems to confirm a big fear of mine related to affordability.

So, let's get to it!

Price Versus Volume

Founded in 1993, CarMax is America's largest used car dealer known for its no-haggle approach. In other words, prices for vehicles are fixed and non-negotiable.

CarMax also provides a range of services, including vehicle appraisals, financing options, extended warranties, and a 30-day limited warranty on most vehicles they sell. They also offer a seven-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to return a purchased vehicle for any reason within the first seven days of ownership.

In addition to its retail operations, CarMax also operates a wholesale vehicle auction business, which sells vehicles to licensed dealers at auction locations across the United States.

That said, used cars are a big part of the economic picture. After all, they are big ticker consumer items that require a healthy consumer and a supportive credit environment to benefit everyone - so to speak.

In 2020, something unusual happened to used car prices. As the value index below shows, prices went through the roof as a result of higher demand and manufacturers' inability to produce new cars. This was caused by pandemic-related supply chain issues. In other words, the supply of new cars was also lower.

Cox Automotive, Manheim

Even worse is that after a steep decline in 2022, prices are rising again - from already elevated levels.

If we incorporate the current environment of rising rates (tighter financial conditions), high inflation, and slowing economic growth, it is no surprise that buying conditions for vehicles are absolutely terrible - despite rising from recent lows.

University of Michigan

This is what the Wall Street Journal wrote in February (prior to the new spike in used car prices).

A sharp rise in new-car prices since the pandemic has left many buyers fretting about vehicle affordability. Now, some dealers are fretting along with them. Some dealers say that elevated prices and a lack of affordable models already were keeping some prospective buyers away. Now, higher interest rates and falling used-car prices are making it even more difficult for customers to make the math work on a monthly payment. In some cases, buyers are canceling orders they placed before interest rates edged higher, dealers say. Some auto retailers are trying to liquidate their used-car inventories before values fall further.

In other words, before we take a look at CarMax's results, we need to be prepared to look for comments on (among other issues):

The pricing environment

Consumer demand (volumes)

Comments on expected developments

How is KMX generating value in this environment?

So, with that said, KMX did quite well, given the mess this industry is in.

KMX Has Its Eyes On Margins

And why it matters so much in light of the bigger picture.

In the last quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, the company generated $5.72 billion in revenue, missing estimates by a whopping $380 million. However, GAAP EPS came in at $0.44, beating estimates by $0.24. In the end, this allowed the company's stock price to rise by almost 10%.

KMX shares are currently 53% below their all-time high, 32% below their 52-week high, and 39% above their 52-week low. Year-to-date, shares are up 19%.

FINVIZ

With that said, the decline in total sales was primarily due to lower retail and wholesale volumes and prices. In the retail business, total unit sales declined by 12.6% and used unit comps were down 14.1%. Average selling prices also declined by approximately $2,700 per unit or 9% year-over-year. Moreover, note that selling prices started to weaken in the past few months. On a full-year basis, average selling prices increased.

CarMax

CarMax's market share for zero to 10-year-old vehicles remained at 4% for the calendar year 2022, according to its market share data. However, external title data showed that market share gains achieved during the first half of the year were offset by share losses during the second half of the year as the company prioritized profitability over near-term market share. CarMax acknowledged that it has lost market share during previous down cycles but has recovered and continued to grow as economic conditions improved in the past.

Needless to say, the company remains focused on achieving profitable market share gains that can be sustained for the long term and plan to continue running extensive price elasticity tests.

With regard to these market share comments, there's something very important worth mentioning. As covered by Bloomberg, the used car market is shifting from volumes to margins.

Bloomberg

We have witnessed this in the new car market for a while, as some established producers have stopped competing in the low-cost segment. Car manufacturers are reducing volumes while focusing on margins. The EV transition is one of the factors supporting this trend. Now, it seems to be shifting to used car dealers too.

"The pre-owned market is shifting to lower-unit volume and higher transaction prices - like the new vehicle segment has done," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kevin Tynan. "CarMax has the mechanisms in place to maintain gross profit per unit while leaving low-margin transactions to competitors like Carvana that built out infrastructure before scaling to profitable volume."

That said, CarMax's recent earnings call revealed that its strategy to hold margins during the fourth quarter was successful in maintaining profitability. Despite a decrease in average selling price, the company's retail gross profit per used unit increased by $82 per unit year-over-year, reaching $2,277. According to the company, this demonstrates CarMax's ability to value vehicles and effectively manage its inventory.

CarMax

Furthermore, CarMax also saw higher prices, especially in its wholesale unit. This is in line with data from Cox/Manheim and other publications.

According to the company, wholesale unit sales fell by 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year but showed improvement from the 36.7% decline experienced in the third quarter of the fiscal year. The wholesale average selling price declined by roughly $3,200 per unit or 28% year-over-year.

However, the company observed some appreciation starting in January. Wholesale gross profit per unit remained consistent with the previous year's fourth quarter at $11.87, benefiting from recent price appreciation and strong dealer demand, particularly towards the end of the quarter, which is exactly what macro numbers predicted.

Even more important, the company expects to benefit from higher margins going forward.

[...] we expect to deliver stronger flow through of gross profit growth to profitability. While we expect that the front half of the year will benefit from the cost management actions we took in the back half of FY '23, the magnitude of the year-over-year benefit relative to the 8% decrease we experienced in Q4 may be muted, particularly in Q1. This dynamic stems from rolling over a more comparable period for advertising and a corporate bonus accrual in Q1 than the fourth quarter declines that I noted earlier. While not providing specific guidance beyond FY '24, we expect that this bending of the SG&A growth curve will carry over beyond this year. This will support our pathway back to a lower SG&A leverage ratio with the initial goal of returning to the mid-70% range over time. Hitting this range will also require healthier consumer demand.

However, this will be dependent on healthier consumer demand, as the company correctly points out. The question is if consumer demand can rebound, given the tightness in supply and ongoing macroeconomic issues.

My view is that demand will remain an issue for a few more quarters, especially given the new uptick in prices.

So, what about credit? After all, this tells us a lot about consumer health as well.

About CarMax Auto Finance

CarMax Auto Finance (known as CAF) originated $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, with a penetration rate of 44.7% net of three-day payoffs, up from 41% in the same quarter last year and in line with Q3. The weighted average contract rate charged to new customers was 10.9%, up 110 basis points from Q3 and 270 basis points from the same period last year. This increase is a big deal, as loans this big are an issue for affordability.

On a side note, growth in new car loan financing rates (correlated to used car financing rates) hit a multi-decade high earlier this year. The average rate on new car loans is now 7.5%. So, it makes sense that used car loans are in double-digit territory.

Creative Planning

CAF income for the quarter was $124 million, down from $194 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $44 million increase in loan loss provision (to account for lower loan quality) and a $61 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by growth in interest and fee income. The total interest margin decreased to $262 million, down $22 million from the same quarter last year, and the corresponding margin to receivables rate was 6.3%, down approximately 100 basis points year-over-year.

CarMax

With that said, what to make of the valuation?

Valuation

This part is incredibly tricky - for many reasons. First of all, nobody is willing to predict where sales might go. After all, it involves correctly predicting the outlook of the used car market.

After talking to a few smart people in the industry, I have heard people who believe that KMX might take off because we're beyond peak inflation. I've also spoken to people who believe KMX might fall another 20% to 30% due to the significant issues related to affordability.

That said, KMX is trading at 20x earnings and 34x forward earnings. This difference is caused by a steep decline in earnings expectations. Last year, the company generated close to $490 million in net income. This year, that number is likely to fall to $340 million.

Data by YCharts

In the next fiscal year, that number is expected to rise to $560 million again.

In other words, if investors are willing to bet on a bottom in demand in the 2023 calendar year, KMX is fairly priced.

However, if the market starts to expect prolonged uncertainty, the stock could be in for 10% to 20% more downside. This could be triggered by further weakening economic growth, sticky inflation, and further rate hikes (against the outlook of falling Fed rates in the next few quarters).

I believe that on a long-term basis, KMX shares will go back to $160. However, I'm not willing to bet on that. I just don't like the risk/reward. I might be wrong and miss a fantastic investment. However, that's a risk I'm willing to take, given my view on the economy.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed CarMax's latest earnings. In light of macroeconomic developments, most numbers did not come as a surprise. The company saw lower sales prices in 4Q23 and lower demand. However, prices improved at the end of its quarter. This is in line with data from Cox/Manheim.

Moreover, rates continue to rise. Average KMX rates are now in double-digit territory, further pressuring affordability.

While these issues are unlikely to fade anytime soon, the company did a great job managing its margins, which caused investors to boost the share price after the earnings release.

However, whether the company will succeed in the future largely depends on the return of demand, and I am not willing to take a bet on that. Hence, I remain neutral on KMX shares for now.