March CPI Report Takes Pressure Off Of Fed And Financial Markets

Summary

  • We summarize key data and provide an in-depth analysis of the monthly Consumer Price Index report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
  • All-Items CPI came in lower than expected, while core CPI was slightly softer than expected.
  • The report opens the door to a possible Fed "pause" after May if trends evinced in this report were to continue.
Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

Torsten Asmus

Summary Data and Analysis

A summary of key data and analysis for this month's CPI report is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

All Items & Core CPI

All Items & Core CPI (BLS, Investor Acumen)

All-Items CPI

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis (BLS, Investor Acumen)

Top CPI Contributors

Top CPI Contributors (BLS, Investor Acumen)

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors (BLS, Investor Acumen)

Top CPI Movers

Top CPI Movers (BLS, Investor Acumen)

