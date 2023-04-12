Chart Industries: Deleveraging In Style

Summary

  • The high leverage of this transaction clearly worried the market.
  • Record setting orders could offset some market concerns.
  • This fiscal year results are largely "set in stone" due to long lead times.
  • Fiscal year 2024 guidance could be raised if the record-setting order pace continues.
  • This management has long handled acquisitions and fast growth to produce darn good results.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on April 11, 2023.)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) stock has demonstrated that Mr. Market has been worried about the latest merger for some time. Therefore, it is just excellent news when

Chart Industries Backlog Update

Chart Industries Backlog Update (Chart Industries April 11, 2023, Investor Update)

Chart Industries Commercial Sales Efforts Combining Both Company Offerings

Chart Industries Commercial Sales Efforts Combining Both Company Offerings (Chart Industries April 11, 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Chart Industries Order To Sales Pathway Characteristics

Chart Industries Order To Sales Pathway Characteristics (Chart Industries April 11, 2023, Investor Update)

Chart Industries Key Deleveraging Goals And Progress Made

Chart Industries Key Deleveraging Goals And Progress Made (Chart Industries April 11, 2023, Corporate Update)

Chart Industries Acquisition Financing Goals And Acquisition Objectives Progress

Chart Industries Acquisition Financing Goals And Acquisition Objectives Progress (Chart Industries April 11, 2023, Corporate Presentation)

