Verisk: Get Long The Breakout

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Verisk appears to have broken out.
  • So long as support holds, the stock is a long.
  • The valuation is okay, but the ASR and potential for better out years revenue growth are positives.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Timely Trader. Learn More »

Data analyst working on business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management.

NicoElNino

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) has rallied sharply in the past few weeks, and in my view, has broken out on what is likely a sustainable basis. The company has had its struggles in terms of growth in revenue, but earnings growth has

Chart

StockCharts

data model

Investor presentation

revenue revisions

Seeking Alpha

Revenue and EBITDA

Investor presentation

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha

P/E ratio

TIKR

If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.

Sign up today!

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.38K Followers
Leader of Timely Trader
Maximize your gains through live trading with alerts ahead of market trends

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VRSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.