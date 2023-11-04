Userba011d64_201/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) is a digital intelligence company that specializes in providing solutions for mobile device forensics, data extraction, and analysis. Their technology is used by law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and private sector organizations to extract and analyze data from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and GPS devices.

Cellebrite offers a range of solutions that enable investigators to extract data from a variety of sources, including deleted and hidden data, and to analyze that data to gain insights into a subject's activities and behavior. The company's technology can also be used to bypass security measures on mobile devices to access locked data.

In addition to its forensics solutions, Cellebrite also offers training and certification programs for law enforcement and forensic investigators, as well as consulting services to help organizations build and optimize their digital investigation capabilities. Cellebrite has been involved in a number of high-profile cases, including the investigation into the San Bernardino shooting in 2015.

To support the use cases above, Cellebrite offers a range of products and services. Some of their key offerings include:

UFED (Universal Forensic Extraction Device): This is Cellebrite's flagship product, which is used for physical, logical, and file system extractions of data from mobile devices, including deleted data and hidden data.

Physical Analyzer: This software tool is used to analyze extracted data and provide insights into a subject's activities and behavior, including contacts, call logs, messages, and social media activity.

UFED Cloud Analyzer: This solution is used to extract data from cloud-based sources, such as social media accounts and cloud storage services.

UFED InField: This is a mobile version of the UFED device, which enables field officers to quickly extract data from devices at a crime scene.

Cellebrite Analytics: This software tool provides advanced analytics capabilities, allowing investigators to visualize data and identify patterns and connections between different data sources.

Training and certification programs: Cellebrite offers a range of training and certification programs for law enforcement and forensic investigators, covering topics such as mobile device forensics and digital evidence management.

Consulting services: Cellebrite also offers consulting services to help organizations build and optimize their digital investigation capabilities, including assessments, strategy development, and implementation support.

Investment Case

CLBT has several competitive advantages as a provider of software solutions in the digital forensics industry:

A comprehensive range of solutions that span forensics industry needs: Cellebrite offers a comprehensive range of solutions for mobile device forensics, data extraction, and analysis, including both hardware and software products. This allows them to offer end-to-end solutions that meet the needs of their customers.

Strong technology and expertise: Cellebrite has strong expertise in the mobile device forensics space, which has been developed over many years of research and development. This has enabled them to build advanced solutions that are trusted by law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and private sector organizations around the world. Over time, Cellebrite has also been able to build advanced and proprietary features into their software solutions which give organizations unique insights into data patterns and evidence. This functionality has proven hard for competitors to replicate.

Industry partnerships and collaborations: Cellebrite has established partnerships and collaborations with leading organizations in the digital forensics industry, including law enforcement agencies, technology companies, and academic institutions. This has enabled them to stay at the forefront of the industry and to develop new solutions and technologies. It’s also allowed CLBT to establish “sticky” customer relationships and become a “core” provider of forensic solutions that customers rely on.

Global presence and customer base: Cellebrite has a global presence and a large customer base, including law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and private sector organizations in over 150 countries.

Beyond these competitive advantages, to further enhance CLBT’s value, management is targeting to expand CLBT’s wallet share with larger public sector agencies and smaller regional/local entities. This opportunity could juice growth and profits at CLBT, since the company has already established strong relationships with these customers. CLBT also has a strong sales pitch to offer both new and current customers in that the Company’s software solutions are making agencies more efficient, eliminating manual work, and automating and enhancing results.

Evidence of CLBT’s customer and industry success is demonstrated by its net revenue retention rate which was a very strong 129% in the most recent quarter. Additionally, as CLBT has switched from a perpetual software licensing model to a SaaS approach, annual recurring revenue has popped to 35% in CLBT’s most recent fiscal year. The chart below from CLBT’s recent earnings call deck highlights the success the company has achieved in expanding revenues.

Company Earnings Presentation

In addition to the opportunities above, CLBT is targeting the following growth and expansion opportunities:

Expansion into new markets: Cellebrite can continue to expand into new markets, including the private sector, such as financial institutions, insurance, and other industries that require digital forensics services. Development of new products and solutions: CLBT continues to invest in research and development to develop new products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of their customers, including solutions for emerging technologies such as IoT and 5G. Partnership with technology companies: Cellebrite is evaluating partnerships with technology companies to integrate their solutions with other technologies and platforms, such as cloud-based storage and analytics tools. Expansion of training and certification programs: Cellebrite can expand its training and certification programs to reach a wider audience, including private sector organizations, universities, and government agencies. Focus on cybersecurity: With the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks and data breaches, Cellebrite could develop “adjacent” products such as cybersecurity solutions to help its customers protect against digital threats, respond to incidents and securely store critical evidence and information.

Investment Risks

The investment case for Cellebrite is not without risk. Discussed below are the primary risks that could impact CLBT’s business operations and stock price.

Legal and regulatory risks: Cellebrite operates in a highly regulated industry, and any changes in laws and regulations could impact their business. Additionally, there may be legal risks associated with the use of their technology in investigations, such as potential violations of privacy laws or challenges to the admissibility of evidence obtained using their technology.

Cybersecurity risks: As a company that deals with sensitive data, Cellebrite faces significant cybersecurity risks, including the risk of data breaches and cyberattacks that could compromise their systems or the data of their customers. Any incidents or loss of information could result in significant liabilities to CLBT.

Competition: The digital forensics industry is highly competitive, with many established players as well as new entrants. Cellebrite may face challenges in maintaining its market share and differentiation against its competitors. To date, CLBT has been able to maintain pricing power by offering a more functional and developed suite of tools. If competitors can match this functionality, CLBT’s pricing power is likely to be impacted.

Dependence on key customers: Cellebrite has a large customer base, but they are still dependent on a few key customers, including law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies. If they were to lose these customers or experience a decline in demand from these customers, it could have a significant impact on their business.

Reputation risks: Any negative publicity, such as allegations of misuse of their technology or breaches of customer data, could harm Cellebrite's reputation and impact their ability to retain and attract customers.

Financials

Over the last 4 years, CLBT’s revenue has increased from $172M to $271M. More recently though, revenue growth has decelerated from 26% in 2021 to 10% in 2022. The flip to a SaaS-like revenue model, as well as management’s efforts to expand to new markets and expand wallet share with existing customers, should be closely watched and evaluated to see if CLBT can reaccelerate growth and capitalize on significant market opportunities.

Data by YCharts

During this same time period, gross margins have been growing steadily, increasing from 79.2% to 81.3%. CLBT is slowly making progress toward hitting the software industry “gold standard” for gross margins of 85%+, which software leaders like Adobe (ADBE) and Paycom (PAYC) have achieved. In recent years, CLBT has been increasing both R&D spend (16%, 21% and 23% expense growth respectively over the last 3 years) and SG&A (35% and 12% growth) as the company looks to buildout a full suite of digital intelligence customer offerings and enter new markets globally.

At first glance, 2022 net income appears to be a very healthy $120.8M, which would amount to a very robust net margin of 45%. Unfortunately, $119M of the above amount is due to “financial income” that is generated from the company marking its Restricted Sponsor Shares (which resulted from its SPAC transaction) to fair value. According to the company’s 6-k, adjusted non-GAAP net income for 2022 is $19.6M. This translates into a non-GAAP margin of 7%. While healthy, given that Cellebrite offers a global software platform to its customer, we would hope to see this expand to the 15-20% range over time as the business scales.

Turning to the balance sheet, CLBT appears to be financially healthy with $184M of Cash against zero debt.

At present time, cash flow metrics may be a better proxy of “earnings” power for CLBT. 2022 Cash from Operations came in at $20.6M, while generated free cash flow was an even $10.0M according to Seeking Alpha. Generating positive Net Income and FCF are qualities that we tend to look for in a potential investment, but it should also be noted the FCF has declined from $49M in 2020 to the current $10M. The FCF trend will be an important area for investors to watch as the company pursues its growth plans.

Further complicating the investment picture of CLBT is that both basic and diluted share counts have been increasing by 20-30% per year over the last couple of years. Although this isn’t necessarily uncommon with SPAC transactions, it is another area to continue to watch.

Valuation

At the close of trading on 4/11/23, CLBT had a market cap of $1.05 billion. Based on traditional valuation metrics, CLBT appears to be expensive, trading at an adjusted earnings multiple of 50.0x and FCF multiple of 100.0x. In the current economic environment, it’s hard to justify either valuation. On a price-to-sales basis, the company appears to be trading at a much more reasonable 3.8x multiple. The P/S multiple becomes a bit more attractive when looking at the analyst’s consensus forward-looking estimated sales of $309M, an implied 3.4x sales valuation.

Although there’s no denying that CLBT has built a sticky software product that governments and agencies have adopted as their preferred digital intelligence solution, the current valuation is a risky entry point for a company that’s expected to grow sales at 10-15% annually. Our targeted entry point would be a market cap of $900M or less. At this level, investors could enjoy a reasonable return based on current growth projections. Alternatively, at the current market cap, CLBT would likely need to outperform and achieve sales growth of 20-25%+ annually, while also improving margins. Although the company has a lot of promise, for now, CLBT goes on the watch list and can be viewed as a hold for existing investors.