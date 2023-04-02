Markets anticipated the CPI report weeks before its release. The S&P 500 (SPY) climbed from a 3,800 early March low to around 4,100. Nasdaq (QQQ), which is more sensitive to inflation rates, added almost 1000 points to around 12,050, up 7.7% in the past month.
Consumer inflation eased last month while the Bureau of Labor Statistics posted core inflation, a more meaningful figure, at 5.6%. This met market expectations.
Before reviewing what CPI measures, consider core CPI. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, core inflation excludes food and energy prices. They're sensitive to price changes. Since those are more volatile, the Fed heavily considers core CPI when setting its interest rate policy.
For the benefit of novice readers, the BLS measures CPI as the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. In March, CPI-U (CPI for all urban consumers) increased by 0.1% month-over-month. Prices rose by 5.0% in the last year. The precisely 5% CPI figure is significant. It almost matches the target Fed Funds rate for the first half of 2023, albeit in the range of 5.1% to 5.6% ( page 2).
In the table above, the median Federal funds rate for 2023 is 5.1%.
Markets are jubilant about the CPI figure because it's slightly below the interest rate target. This suggests interest rates will stop rising after the May 2023 meeting. Although the Fed said it would cut rates no earlier than 2024, markets are betting otherwise. Still, the central tendency Fed funds rate range is 3.9% to 5.1%.
The Fed notes that the central tendency excludes the three highest and three lowest projections for each variable in each year.
Investors may buy the S&P 500 SPY ETF. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is more attractive on its 0.03% management expense ratio. Apple (AAPL) is VOO's top holding at 6.60% of the fund. This may hurt the ETF's performance. Apple computer shipments fell by 40.5% in the first quarter year-on-year.
Microsoft (MSFT) is VOO's next biggest holding. The stock is Morgan Stanley's top 30 picks for 2025 at position #17. Investors seeking a discount should wait for the hype in ChatGPT to ease. Consider waiting until after its fiscal third quarter financial report on April 25, 2023, before increasing an MSFT or VOO position.
Why Inflation Slowed Down
Energy prices fell sharply by 3.5%. It's down 6.4% for the year. The Fed's higher interest rates in the last year have a lag effect. It's slowing the economy, causing energy demand to fall. Unfortunately, global politics and policies are beyond the Fed's control. On April 2, 2023, OPEC+ announced a surprise oil output cut.
Investors should anticipate energy prices rising again, undermining the favorable slowdown in inflation. This suggests that energy is still a buy since Feb. 2023. The best three energy stocks to hold are ConocoPhillips (COP), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon (XOM).
Those three energy firms have weak valuation scores. Energy investors already are anticipating higher oil prices in 2023. This will accelerate profit margin expansion for the firms. As a result, the three companies will continue to score an A+ on profitability. The growth grade will improve from D.
Commodities less food and energy commodities increased by 0.2%. Add mining companies poised to benefit from higher base metal costs. This includes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which hiked steel prices five times this year. Copper prices might hit a new record high, according to Trafigura. This will lift Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) profits.
New vehicle prices increased by 0.4% for the month and by 6.1% for the year. Investors already bid up shares of Ford (F) and General Motors (GM). According to Stockrover research, Ford's seasonal strength begins this month.
Lithium mining stocks do not share the same bullishness as EV suppliers. Albemarle (ALB) and Lithium Americas (LAC) are on a year-long downtrend. The overall health of premium-priced EVs, along with Ford trucks and GM vehicles is unknown. Dealerships continue to add inflation-adjusted charges, whose price increase shows up on the CPI report.
Apparel prices increased by 0.4%. The apparel retail sector will need people working at home less often. Until then, companies like The Gap (GPS) will struggle. TJX Companies (TJX) has better prospects since it sells premium brands at a discount.
Inflation should still fall throughout this year. Future reports will benefit from comparisons to higher inflation rates last year.
In this report, the March CPI data benefited from a pause in energy inflation. Sustained or higher inflation in 2023 risks loom. Investors should monitor oil prices regularly. They need to fall for inflation to go down in 2023.
Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.
This article was written by
Individual investor with three decades of experience who runs DIY Value Investing.Affiliate partner at StockRover.
Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.
Do. Act. Invest.
About Do-it-Yourself Value Investing: Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.
Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.
Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.
I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (30)