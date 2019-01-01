BLV: Balance Of Treasuries And Credit Risk Provides High Yield Relative To Risk

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF offers exposure to long-term US Treasuries and US credit in roughly equal measures, helping to reduce volatility relative to each component asset.
  • The best-case scenario for BLV would be a decline in yields and continued narrowing of credit spreads, as we saw in 2019, when the fund returned 20%.
  • Even in the event of a credit crunch, the BLV should still rise, as the impact of falling Treasury yields outweighs the impact of rising credit risk.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) offers exposure to long-term US Treasuries and long-term US credit in roughly equal measures. With a 30-day SEC yield of 4.5%, the ETF is likely to post strong real returns over the coming

Chart

Orange: US Long Treasury Index. Green: US Long Government/Credit Index. White: US Corporate Index (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.74K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.