USD/JPY: Bracing For The Second-Half U.S. Recession

Apr. 12, 2023 12:35 PM ETUUP, USDU, UDN, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • FX markets currently price a 30% chance that USD/JPY trades at 120 at, or even before, the end of the year.
  • 120 is our year-end forecast and is premised on the US going into recession and the Fed cutting rates by 100 basis points later this year.
  • Equally, we think the market underprices the risk of the Bank of Japan shortening its Yield Curve Control policy to the five-year part of the JGB curve when it meets in June.

Dollar or Yen, USD/JPY balance concept

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

By Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

Calls for US hard landing grow louder

As our global macro team discusses in our latest monthly update: ‘

USD/JPY versus US 2 year Treasury yield discount to Fed Funds

Refinitiv, ING

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.81K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.