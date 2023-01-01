This article was published on Dividend Kings on Wed, April 12th
So far this year, the narrative on the economy has gone from a soft landing in January to no landing in February to a hard landing in March.
Investors have become obsessed with jobs, inflation, interest rates, the Fed, and banking safety.
It might seem almost quaint and old-fashioned to think about actual company earnings, but don't forget that earnings and cash flow ultimately give a stock value.
Earnings season starts on Friday, April 14th, with the big banks. And in the following month, 87% of the S&P market cap will report.
Companies in the same industry tend to cluster, with up to 78% of a single sector reporting in the same week.
April 24th to May 5th is tech earning season, and the market generals who have driven all of the gains this year will report and could make or break the market.
We'll get a sense from the guidance of how accurate analyst models are for 2023, the year of an expected mild recession.
I'm not a market timer, but I can tell you that earnings season can lead to wild swings, up to 30% in a single day, depending on whether a stock beats or misses what's priced in already.
What this means for long-term investors is that if there is a table-pounding opportunity in a deeply undervalued blue chip, buying some ahead of earnings season is a potentially smart idea.
Here are my three favorite no-brainer blue-chip bargains to buy ahead of earnings. I'm not claiming to have some crystal ball and that earnings will beat expectations, but their valuations are so attractive, and merely by "sucking less than feared," they might rocket higher on earnings day.
Here they are in the order they are releasing earnings.
Earnings Wed, April 19th, before the bell
Further Reading
USB has crashed 45% off its highs, including as much as 36% in the last two months, purely out of regional bank terror.
USB isn't a regional bank; it's THE king of regional banks, the 5th largest bank in America with 2,000 branches in 26 states and $525 billion in deposits.
Management has come out on March 23rd, and said that USB was gaining customers and reserves after the failure of SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ).
Their loan losses are 0.26%, compared to loan loss provisions of 1.9%. In other words, USB's loan losses could rise 725%, and it would be as bad as management planned for the end of 2022.
In the coming quarters, USB will raise those loan loss reserves even more because they hope for the best and plan for the apocalypse.
Founded in 1929 (the start of the Great Depression) in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USB is a 94-year-old bank that has survived and thrived through:
Rating agencies estimate a 0.6% chance that USB fails and a 0.51% chance of a bank run.
For context, Goldman estimates a 2.5% chance of nuclear war with Russia.
So the chance of a USB failing is less than 25% than that of a nuclear apocalypse.
USB is trading at 7.5X earnings, lower than the 8X it hit at the Pandemic lows.
It bottomed at 6X earnings during the Great Recession.
USB Best Rallies Off Bear Market Lows
|Time Frame (Years)
|Annual Returns
|Total Returns
|1
|98%
|98%
|3
|72%
|410%
|5
|55%
|804%
|7
|45%
|1248%
|10
|35%
|1908%
|15
|25%
|2790%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)
Buying USB during a bear market is a way to earn life-changing Buffett-like returns.
Literally, Buffett's "Great Salad Oil Swindle American Express" returns.
According to Howard Marks and John Templeton, you can only be 80% certain about any single stock. But I can say with 80% absolute certainty, "I'll die on this hill" confidence that anyone buying USB today will be glad they did.
Summary Facts
USB could double in 2 years, triple in four years, and quadruple in six years.
Earnings Thursday, April 27th, after the bell
Further Reading
Normally AMZN beats expectations. With its valuation still near the lowest levels in history, expectations are low, especially after last quarter's big miss.
AMZN has already announced many cost-cutting efforts, including 27,000 layoffs. If Amazon pulls a Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and makes 2023 "the year of efficiency" by announcing more cost cutting, it could take off like a rocket.
Summary Facts
AMZN could triple in three years and potentially deliver 600% returns within six years if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value of 26X cash flow.
Earnings Thursday, July 27th, before the bell
Further Reading
BTI keeps executing well on its smoke-free transition plan, reporting 30% to 50% reduced risk product growth.
They are steadily de-leveraging their balance sheet and every quarter they confirm their investment thesis.
BTI usually beats expectations, and with PE now at the lowest level in 23 years, expectations are very low.
Summary Facts
BTI could double in three years and has 250% return potential over six years if it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value of 13X earnings.
With the same expected growth rate as the last 20 years but with a lower risk profile than the last 20 years, I'm 80% confident BTI will eventually return to its historical PE.
Earning season is something many investors have forgotten about in 2023 with all the market-moving macro headlines.
But ultimately, earnings season is the only thing that matters. Every three months companies report their fundamental facts.
Everything in between is speculation about how the future facts might change and what valuation multiples the market might apply.
Going into earnings season Amazon, British American, and US Bancorp are three of my highest conviction coiled-spring Ultra Value blue-chip buy recommendations.
Each one is trading at the best valuations in years or decades, pricing in a catastrophe that is almost certainly not coming.
How do I know? Because of the Dividend Kings 3000 point safety and quality scoring system including over 1,000 metrics and the best data from FactSet, every analyst, every rating agency, and the bond market.
I can't tell you what a company's stock price will do on any given day; that's a crap shoot.
But I can tell you what a company's fundamental intrinsic value is doing; that's an objective fact.
AMZN, BTI, and USB have steadily rising intrinsic values, great management teams, strong balance sheets, and wonderful businesses protected by great brands.
You can never be more than 80% certain about any given company, but I can say that I'm 80% "die on this hill" confident that anyone buying these three before earnings will be very glad they did in 5+ years.
