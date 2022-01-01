Pixelimage/iStock via Getty Images

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) has been rallying hard, now up 105% over the last year as a recovery from record lows touched in the spring of 2022 continues at pace. The Market Has Lost Its Mind, my last article on HIMS, spelled out why the prior valuation was out of sync with the earnings of a company that was consistently outperforming consensus estimates. This rally has been built on a marked improvement in profitability with HIMS last reporting fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings that brought in record revenue and gross profits.

Hence, HIMS is currently riding an improvement in market sentiment that has seen its price-to-sales multiple expand to reach 3.7x even as short interest remains somewhat high at 12.87%. The investment pitch for the vertical health platform is strong as year after year more consumers are comfortable with a digital-only approach for health solutions. HIMS focuses on medication for hair, sex, and skin-related issues. These high-growth health markets have allowed the company to establish its brand and drive uninterrupted sequential growth.

Does the rally present an opportunity to build a position in HIMS or will a moderation of currently high sentiment lead to near-term weakness? Bears would be right to state that HIMS now trades at its highest multiple in more than a year. This is against deSPAC peers consolidating around record lows as they face varying levels of a liquidity crisis. HIMS is just $0.45 below its SPAC reference price and bulls are betting that fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings will provide the catalyst for a more concrete move beyond this price level.

Revenue Ramp Continues

HIMS last reported earnings that saw revenue come in at $167.2 million, an increase of 97.4% from the year-ago quarter and a beat by $6.02 million on consensus estimates. What's staggering is the pace of revenue growth, with HIMS realizing new revenue records quarter-on-quarter with international expansion driving new revenue gains for the company.

HIMS also sells its health solutions through monthly subscriptions, hence, around 90% of revenue is recurring with the company exiting the fourth quarter with 1.02 million subscribers. This was up 88% from the year-ago comp. Total revenue for 2022 was $527 million, up from $271.9 million in 2021.

The company now anticipates 2023 revenue in the range of $735 million to $755 million and has set a 2025 revenue target of at least $1.2 billion. Crucially, HIMS has a history of outperforming its own guidance and the company could very well stand to bring in revenue north of the upper end of its revenue range.

Against its close peers; GoodRx (GDRX), Teladoc (TDOC), Amwell (AMWL), and LifeMD (LFMD) HIMS is trading at a higher multiple than most. Bulls are likely to justify this with what has been a strong history of outperformance. Indeed, HIMS sports a 4-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 110% with a gross margin profile that grew to reach 79% as of the end of the fourth quarter and was up 600 basis points from 73% in the year-ago comp. The risk here continues to be the high level of competition in the space with Amazon (AMZN) making an entry last year with its Amazon Clinic.

Net Losses Fall As Liquidity Position Remains Strong

HIMS saw its net loss for the fourth quarter fall to $10.9 million, around $0.05 per share and down from a loss of $31.2 million, around $0.15 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The company is still burning cash with cash outflows from operations at $6.7 million during the quarter. However, this was a sequential deterioration from a positive operating cash flow of $6 million in the third quarter and was an increase from a cash loss of $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Fundamentally, HIMS is a fast-growing company operating in an exciting space that warrants the return of positive investor sentiment. The previous lows were an example of the baby being thrown out with the bathwater as HIMS continued to maintain outperformance against both its own guidance and consensus estimates. The digitization of health has followed as a consequence of the pandemic and HIMS stands to ride many years of growth toward its $1.2 billion revenue target as more people embrace a digitally native solution to ensure their health and wellness.

Critically, the company's cash and short-term investments of $180 million as of the end of the fourth quarter have dispersed the need for a near-term liquidity raise. It's also provided a multi-year cash runway as the broader deSPAC space feels the crunch from rising interest rates. Hence, I might buy into the rally with the view that competition concerns will ultimately be dispersed by an increasingly attractive positioning for HIMS and its strong subscriber growth.