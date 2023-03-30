RUNSTUDIO/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $414 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $25.00 per share.

The firm operates a digital automobile auction system that also provides related services to U.S. car dealers.

Given ACV Auctions Inc. management’s continued intention to focus on growing its market share through higher spending, the increasing operating loss-generating company and stock may move sideways for the period ahead.

Also, until we learn the effect on consumer credit availability from banking industry reactions in the aftermath of the recent SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ) & Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) failures, I’m Neutral [Hold] on ACVA in the near term.

ACV Overview

Buffalo, New York-based ACV was founded to develop a digital marketplace for car dealers and other commercial car businesses to buy, sell, and value vehicles in the United States.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously at Synacor after founding Synacor's predecessor firm, Chek.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Digital Marketplace

Data Services

API Integration

ACV Capital

Go Green

ACV Transportation

ACV Market Report

True360

Max Digital

Monk

Drivably.

The firm seeks clients among independent dealers, franchise dealers and commercial participants of off-lease, off-rental, repossessions and fleets.

ACV Auctions Inc. has over 24,000 dealers and commercial partners in its system and has facilitated hundreds of thousands of wholesale transactions since the company's inception.

ACV’s Market & Competition

According to a market research report by McKinsey & Company, the U.S. market for used car sales is significantly larger than that for new cars.

The report estimates "that the number of used vehicles three years old or less will increase from 51 percent of the total in 2017 to about 60 percent in 2022."

However, recent supply chain challenges have impacted the availability of used cars over the past few years, pushing up prices sharply per the following chart, although recent activity has improved:

Used Car Price Inflation (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Manheim

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR).

ACV’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has begun falling in recent quarters, likely in concert with falling used car prices and user affordability headwinds:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has varied per the following chart:

Gross Profit Margin History (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have risen sharply in the most recent reporting period, despite management’s focus on "expense discipline" in recent periods:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has worsened sharply in recent quarters:

Operating Income History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed the trajectory shown in the chart below:

Earnings Per Share History (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, ACVA’s stock price has dropped 13.7% vs. that of KAR Auction Services’ drop of 21.4%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Management did not provide any visibility into the company’s retention rate metrics.

For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with cash, equivalents, marketable securities (including auction float) of $497 million and debt of only $75.5 million.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash generated was $72.0 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $3.2 million. The company paid $39.3 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For ACV

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 3.6 Enterprise Value / EBITDA NM Price / Sales 4.6 Revenue Growth Rate 17.6% Net Income Margin -24.2% GAAP EBITDA % -23.6% Market Capitalization $1,940,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,530,000,000 Operating Cash Flow -$75,180,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.66 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be KAR Auction Services; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric [TTM] KAR Auction Services ACV Auctions Variance Enterprise Value / Sales 2.7 3.6 33.1% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 17.2 NM --% Revenue Growth Rate 4.7% 17.6% 271.3% Net Income Margin 15.9% -24.2% --% Operating Cash Flow -$455,000,000 -$75,180,000 -83.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

ACVA’s most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was negative (6.0%) as of Q4 2022’s results, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 - GAAP Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 17.6% GAAP EBITDA % -23.6% Total -6.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Future Prospects For ACV Auctions

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted the growth in its market share despite a declining market environment for used cars.

Leadership appears to believe the worst of the industry gyrations is over, seeing "positive signs emerge in the automotive market with industry headwinds beginning to moderate."

The firm will continue to pursue market share growth in 2023; management provided the following chart for its 17% year-over-year market share growth:

Market Share History (ACV Auctions)

Looking ahead, management guided to 2023 full-year revenue growth of 10% at the midpoint of the range and GAAP net loss of $106.5 million at the midpoint.

The company's financial position appears to be solid, with substantial liquidity and low debt.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing ACVA at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.6x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.3x on March 30, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

So, although ACVA isn't a pure SaaS company, by comparison, ACVA is currently valued by the market at a 43% discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of March 30, 2023.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is a likely macroeconomic slowdown or recession as banks sharply reduce their lending, which may reduce its revenue growth trajectory.

Also, the firm’s worsening operating losses are a concern in a higher cost of capital environment, as the market has generally punished the stocks of such firms.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in interest rate hikes and reduced downward pressure on valuation multiples.

However, consumer credit availability is my biggest concern in the months ahead.

Until we learn the effect on consumer credit availability from banking industry reactions in the aftermath of the recent SVB & Signature bank failures, I’m Neutral [Hold] on ACV Auctions Inc. in the near term.