FIW: This Water ETF's Looking To Make A Big Splash

Summary

  • FIW provides dedicated exposure to 36 companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industry. The ETF was launched in May 2007.
  • FIW has outperformed SPY since its May 2007 launch. It also has a higher earnings growth rate and a smaller valuation premium compared to my July and October 2022 reviews.
  • Fundamentals are improving, but the industry faces challenges like shutoff moratoriums imposed during the pandemic that might also occur in a recession. The consensus probability for that event is 65%.
  • More concerning is FIW's low 6.46/10 profitability score, which I believe will disproportionately hurt the fund in a market downturn. I like the direction the fund is moving in, but these risks limit my rating to a hold.
Man Pouring Himself Water

vitapix

Investment Thesis

The First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) is for investors requiring dedicated exposure to companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industry. This 36-stock fund is generally expensive using traditional

2022 Ecolab Annual Report, Identifying Water As Part of A Key Sales Segment

2022 Ecolab Annual Report, Page 40

FIW Top 25 Holdings

First Trust

FIW vs. PHO vs. SPY Sector Exposures

Morningstar

FIW vs. PHO vs. SPY Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

FIW vs. PHO vs. SPY Annualized Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

AWWA Top 20 Issues Facing The Water Industry

American Water Works Association

FIW vs. PHO vs. SPY Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

Water Companies - Poor Profitability Impact On Returns

Seeking Alpha

Water Companies - Good Profitability Scores Equals Better Returns

Seeking Alpha

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that's standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023.

Comments (1)

