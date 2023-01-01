tbradford

Agency Mortgage REITs

Agency mortgage REITs (mREITs) are REITs that invest in mortgages that are guaranteed by government agencies and therefore have no credit risk. While their business models have been pretty miserable in terms of their common stock performance, and I certainly would not recommend their common stocks, the preferred stocks tend to offer very good value due to the quality of the investments that agency mREITs hold.

A large part of the reason that I think that agency mREIT preferred stocks are generally quite safe is that agency mREITs tend to issue common stock when their leverage gets a bit high. Their willingness to dilute common stockholders may be an issue for common stockholders, but it is excellent for the preferred stockholders as their leverage metrics tend to be pretty stable, even when their NAVs are falling.

CHMI-B and IVR-B Versus Other Agency mREIT Preferred Stocks

Below is a chart of all agency mREIT LIBOR fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks that float between 4/15/2024 and 4/15/2025.

As you can from the rightmost column, the stripped current yield for CHMI-B (CHMI.PB) and IVR-B (IVR.PB) are much better than the other agency mREIT fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks. The next closest is TWO-C (TWO.PC) with a current yield that is almost 1% lower than CHMI-B. And if you look at the “Float Rate %” column, you can see that TWO-C floats at LIBOR plus 5.01% which is also inferior to the floating rate on IVR-B and CHMI-B. So IVR-B and CHMI-B look quite undervalued and attractive at current prices.

And as you can see, when these 2 preferred stocks are compared to more well-known names, like the preferred stocks of AGNC and NLY, they offer hugely better current yields and floating rates. Thus, I would recommend that anyone owning NLY-I, AGNCP, AGNCM and AGNCO swap to IVR-B or CHMI-B.

I did some calculations of leverage on these agency mREITs and found that except for DX, the others have almost identical leverage which is why I think this comparison clearly shows which are best to own and which are least interesting and should be sold.

NLY-I looks particularly poor with its really poor current yield and poor floating rate as well. At a price of $22.66, it has the least upside price potential to par, and although its floating rate appears to be similar to AGNCO, because NLY-I trades almost $2.00 higher in price than AGNCO, its floating rate will actually be a fair amount lower than AGNCO.

CHMI and MSRs

I have little concern for preferred stock dividend suspensions in this sector, as no pure agency mREIT preferred stock has experienced a dividend suspension even in the midst of the COVID meltdown. But additionally I like that CHMI owns mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) as well as agency mortgages. MSRs provide stability currently as they throw off good income and are quite unlikely to go down in value. The biggest risk for MSRs is that the mortgages that CHMI is servicing end up being refinanced or paid off. With mortgage interest rates so much higher now than in the past, people will be loath to give up their current low interest mortgages. Nobody will be refinancing and people will only likely move from their current residence if they can pay cash on a new place or have no choice but to move. I should also mention that TWO carries a sizeable amount of MSRs.

Buy IVR-B and Sell or Short NLY-G

NLY-G (NLY.PG) just recently hit its call date and is now floating. With LIBOR currently at 5.2%, NLY-G will now provide a yield of 10.05% at its current price of $23.28. That yield is only slightly more than the current yield of IVR-B and NLY-G has significantly less upside than IVR-B which last trade at $19.87 for a $5.13 discount to par versus a $1.72 discount to par for NLY-G.

Even better is that NLY-G floats at LIBOR plus 4.17% while IVR-B floats at a much better LIBOR plus 5.18%. And when you consider that IVR-B sells at a price that is $3.38 less than NLY-G, the difference in yields when IVR-B floats is huge. If IVR-B were floating now, it would be yielding 13.05% at its current price versus 10.05% for NLY-G. So the potential for nice capital gains in IVR-B is strong.

Scenario One – LIBOR Remains Where It Is

IVR-B will float at a 13.05% yield at its current price versus only 10.5% for NLY-G

IVR-B’s superior floating rate relative to NLY-G will likely drive its price to close to where NLY-G currently trades, $23.25, for a $3.00 capital gain in 21 months – over a 16% capital gain

NLY-G, with its slightly higher current yield than IVR-B will receive a few pennies more between now and when IVR-B floats, just a pittance compared to the capital gain that IVR-B will likely achieve and relative to hugely better yield that IVR-B will achieve over NLY-G when it floats.

Scenario Two – LIBOR Averages 4.5% Between Now and When IVR-B Floats and LIBOR Is At 4% When IVR-B Floats

IVR-B will provide a yield of 9.88% between now and when it floats while NLY-G will provide a yield of only 9.32%

Then after IVR-B starts floating, using current prices, IVR-B will float at a yield of 11.68% using 4% LIBOR while NLY-G will yield only 8.78%. So the valuation and price of IVR-B should see nice appreciation.

So whether LIBOR stays where it is, or moves lower, IVR-B is just worlds better than NLY-G as is CHMI-B. I can easily make the case that IVR-B is more than $2.50 undervalued relative to NLY-G.

NLY-G also looks poor against another agency mREIT preferred stock that currently floats, AGNCN (AGNCN), which has a current yield of 10.65%. If you can borrow shares of NLY-G at a low borrow rate, a pair trade makes sense going long IVR-B and shorting NLY-G. But at a minimum, NLY-G should be sold with the money received going to CHMI-B or IVR-B or some other investment that you like.

Summary/Conclusion

In my investing experience, if you want to outperform in the fixed-income space of preferred stocks and bonds you should avoid the larger cap household names as they are often overvalued versus similar securities from companies that are smaller or less well known.

In the LIBOR fixed-to-floating rate agency mREIT preferred stock space, this holds very true. Currently CHMI-B and IVR-B are very undervalued relative to the preferred stocks of AGNC and NLY, especially those of NLY. Although they operate very similar business models and operate at the same leverage, the current yields and floating rate yields of IVR-B and CHMI-B are fantastically better than the preferred stocks from AGNC and NLY. Thus, I see it as a no-brainer to swap AGNC and NLY mREIT preferred stocks to either IVR-B or CHMI-B.

And I also showed the ridiculous undervaluation of CHMI-B and IVR-B relative to NLY-G which is already floating. This relative mispricing is big enough where it makes sense to go long CHMI-B or IVR-B and go short NLY-G if you can borrow the NLY-G shares cheaply. IVR-B looks to be at least $2.50 per share undervalued relative to NLY-G.