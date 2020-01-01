North America Construction Outlook: Banking Woes Trigger Risk Of A Hard Landing

Summary

  • The rising interest rate environment was already weighing on the outlook for construction activity, but the recent stresses in the US and European banking sectors have added to fears that lenders will increasingly step back.
  • The US looks especially vulnerable given the outsized role of small and regional banks.
  • We expect overall US construction value-added to fall 7.5% in 2023.

New house building at the construction site.

ANNVIPS

By James Knightley

Higher borrowing costs are already having an impact

Central banks around the world have been hiking interest rates aggressively in response to the inflation threat. This has resulted in sharply higher borrowing costs for households and

Construction value added (GDP measure) - constant prices 1Q 2020 = 100

Macrobond, ING

lending standards for property and construction related loans

Macrobond, ING

Stock of outstanding US commercial bank lending by small banks (% of total)

Macrobond, ING

Residential property prices (YoY%)

Typical mortgage rates for a new home purchase (%)

Macrobond, ING

US mortgage applications for home purchase and new home sales

Macrobond, ING

Tighter US lending conditions points to surging unemployment

Macrobond, ING

US construction spending levels (Feb 2020 = 100)

Macrobond, ING

US non-residential construction $tr

Macrobond, ING

Forecasts for construction constant priced value added (YoY%)

Macrobond, ING

