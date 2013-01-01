Exxon Mobil And Pioneer Natural Resources: Another Potential Deal That Doesn't Change The Narrative

Apr. 12, 2023 2:10 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), PXDCOP, CVX, OXY, PSX, QQQ, SHEL, VOO, XLE
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.06K Followers

Summary

  • Is Exxon Mobil at it again? In what would be its first major deal since the ill-timed XTO acquisition, Exxon is reportedly interested in taking out Pioneer Natural Resources.
  • Unlike its major U.S. peers Chevron and ConocoPhillips, both of which bought assets during the pandemic's low-price environment, the price of oil is now relatively high.
  • But that likely won't stop Exxon. As I have commented on Seeking Alpha, the piddly 3% dividend increase last year meant one thing: Acquisition time.
  • If it goes through, and there's no assurance it will, it won't be the disaster that XTO was because PXD produces lots of oil whereas XTO was a gas play.
  • However, I'm rather ambivalent about such a deal, because it doesn't seem XOM is interested in giving shareholders a fair shake on the dividend either way.

A Exxon gas station is seen with dark blue sky in the background at dusk.

JHVEPhoto

As you already know, rumors are swirling that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is taking a long hard look at purchasing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) - a Permian Basin pureplay with a deep inventory of relatively high-return wells. However, note

Chart
Data by YCharts

PXD's Permian Inventory

Pioneer Natural Resources

PXD's Production Split

Pioneer Natural Resources

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.06K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, COP, XOM, PSX, QQQ, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.