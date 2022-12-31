Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) managed to shift its business away from mobile phones connecting people, to connecting the world through the network infrastructure, and fast 5G speeds making it one of the leaders in connectivity globally. With the recent full-year results announced, the company managed to turn around from being an unprofitable business just a few years ago to delivering quite impressive results. The share price has not reflected the turnaround at all, and the community seems to be sleeping on it.

With fantastic improvements in margins and the three-phase plan well on its way to acceleration, the management's tone was very upbeat about continuous improvement in margins over the next phases of the plan. I will briefly touch on some opportunities that the company has in the future expansion of their business, I will present a DCF analysis which will see an improvement in operating margins over the next decade with only slight growth in revenues, as I believe margin expansion will play the biggest role. According to the model, which is still on the conservative side, the company is a buy at these levels, however, seeing that the company has gone nowhere in terms of stock price appreciation, the true potential of the company may not be reached for quite a while.

FY2022 Results

The company delivered very solid full-year results, beating analysts’ estimates. All segments of the business saw y-o-y sales increases; however, the theme was largely focused on the company’s improvement of margins, which the management expects to continue going forward as the company becomes more efficient and leads the market in the future in all their reported segments.

How Can the Company Propel Itself Forward?

NOK has been lagging behind the broader market and its competitors by quite a bit. The negative sentiment for the company might stem from the belief that the company is done. It is going the way many big players of the past have gone, eventually filing for bankruptcy like Blockbuster or Kodak. I don’t think this is the case at all for the company any longer, as the company managed to shift its business completely and became one of the big players in the networking industry. I believe the reason for the lack of love for the company is that a lot of investors may not know what NOK is even doing anymore.

Three out of the four reportable segments have experienced margin expansions, except for Nokia Technologies, which saw a slight contraction, however, operating margins are in the mid-70s there and do not contribute that much to sales yet, as it accounts for around 5%-7% of total revenues generated. The management in the latest earnings call said that the company filed an additional 1,700 patents on new ideas, so I believe the longevity of this segment is going to be around for a while and will keep steadily growing over time.

There is a lot of growth in the 5G space for the company. In the same earnings call, the management said it already saw "fantastic double-digit growth in India" in that regard and it is predicted that it is just ramping up until 2024, and at that point, the growth will start to provide a stable income for the network players like NOK. The company is going to benefit from higher adaptation rates of 5G networks around the world. It is not going to stop there as there are already plans for 6G infrastructure specifications to be released in 2025, Nokia is looking to be at the forefront of that innovation already, coupled with the company's other technologies that help networking become more efficient like AI and machine-learning, NOK seems to be positioned quite well in the future and I don't see it disappearing any time soon. The company in my opinion is at the beginning of a great turnaround story. The question is, are people going to notice that it managed to shift its business so successfully?

Another way that the company can unlock shareholder value is by buying back shares. In my opinion, a company that generates so much in FCF should be able to make many more buybacks than the current €600m authorized by the board. The same goes for the dividend, which has been increased to .12 cents. It is still quite small for a company like NOK.

The biggest driver of value unlocking of NOK is the three-phase strategy that was announced by then the new CEO Pekka Lundmark back in October 2020, just a couple of months after he took the reins of the company. It looks like the strategy has worked very well so far. Already the company has left the first phase, which was "reset", and now the company is onto the next phase - "accelerate". The "accelerate" stage has been going very well, as the company saw substantial increases in profitability and efficiency, which in turn positioned it much better for changing markets and aligning with customer needs. The management was all about the margin expansions on their latest earnings call and the theme appears to be the same going forward as the company is looking to achieve at least 14% operating margins. I didn't hear of any potential timeline for when the company expects to achieve it but from looking at how the three-stage strategy has been developing, I wouldn't be surprised if it reaches 14% by year-end or early next year. The last stage of the plan is “scale”, which means the company would like to become the market leader in the segments it is operating. If the company continues its acceleration stage successfully going forward, NOK can become very efficient in its operations and will gain a competitive advantage over its closest competitors in my view, essentially building itself a strong moat in the future and becoming a leader.

Financials

The company has a very big cash position which covers the long-term debt outstanding. I like seeing companies that can cover their obligations with just the cash on hand, which suggests the company will not have any liquidity problems and interest expenses on debt are well covered. The cash position allows the company to expand its operations further, buy back shares or increase the dividend. Cash is very flexible in that regard.

Speaking of liquidity, the company’s current ratio has been solid throughout recent years and has improved slightly in the last couple of years. The company does not have any problems paying off its short-term obligations.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

Where it shows that the company has made a 180 is how much more efficient and profitable it became since the announcement of the three-phase strategy and since the new CEO came into power. ROA and ROE went from deep in the negatives to very respectable positives, which suggests that the initiatives have been successful. These initiatives are still ongoing, and I would expect to see even better numbers going forward.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

The company has also managed to achieve positive returns on capital. The management's ability to invest in positive NPV projects has been successful and it is bearing fruit. ROIC is getting higher, which suggests the company is enjoying a competitive advantage and a decent moat. It may not be the type of competitive advantage that its competitors have been enjoying, however, if the company continues this trajectory, I believe it can become the leader.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

I'll keep a close watch on how these metrics above will develop over time. The company has a very healthy balance sheet in my opinion, with slightly elevated leverage which isn't much of a problem considering the free cash flow that the company manages to generate more than covers interest expenses. I don't see how the company would not be able to weather any type of downturn in the short run.

Valuation

I decided to piggyback off the management’s ambition to reach at least 14% of operating margins. I modeled the company’s financials and decided to gradually increase efficiency to around 12% by the year 2032, which is much more conservative than the management’s expectations. I wanted to see what the company’s intrinsic value would be if NOK falls short of its expectations. As usual, my models come in 3 scenarios, so I get a range of possible outcomes for the company's valuation. For the conservative case, operating margins reach 10.6% which still shows an improvement of 70bps from current margins. The optimistic case sees operating margin improvements to around 13%, which is still below the management’s short-term target.

For revenue assumptions, I kept to a simple linear decline in growth from 5% in ’23 to 2% by ’32. Under these assumptions on the base case, the revenue increases to around $37B by '32. On the optimistic and conservative cases I either lowered the assumptions by 2% or increased them by 2%.

The above conservative assumptions coupled with a strong balance sheet require a 25% margin of safety to be added to the calculations in my opinion. If the company manages half of what it is expecting to achieve in the future, which is expanding operating margins to 14%, the company with a 25% margin of safety is worth $7.84 a share, implying a 60% upside from current valuations.

10-year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

In Conclusion

The company seems to be on sale right now. With strong cash flow generation, the new three-phase plan is working well. The company managed to pivot its business completely from where it was all those years ago. The risk would be that people's sentiments may not change the way the company shifted its business for the positive. Many people, when they hear of Nokia, get a picture of a 3310 in their heads and how the company hasn't done anything since. That is far from the truth of what the company has become since then and where it is headed in the future. I haven't thought about the company in years. I was one of those people who thought it was a company that didn’t adapt for the future and got swept by the meme mania for a second there, which prompted me to look into the company in more detail out of curiosity to see what it was up to.

Is the company going to reach its potential? If people realize it’s not a phone company any longer then yes it may, however, the company has been trading in this range for a while now and it may continue. I’m going to wait a couple more months and see what happens in the economy. In this sort of environment, all stocks are very volatile and may present a better entry point for the long-term investor.