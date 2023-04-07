March CPI Delivered A Devastating Blow To Stock Market Doom-And-Gloomers

Summary

  • The latest CPI report poured cold water on concerns inflation remains out of control.
  • The Fed will likely consider the favorable development to justify ending the rate hiking cycle.
  • Stocks can rally higher as interest rates stabilize into a soft landing scenario.
The latest cool inflation data is great news for investors. The March CPI climbed just 0.1% in the month, representing a surprise lower compared to the consensus expectation for a 0.3% increase. The trend was good enough to drop the annual

