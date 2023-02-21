Medifast: Looking Attractively Valued Even Amidst Declining Fundamentals

Apr. 12, 2023 2:29 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)HLF, USNA, WW2 Comments
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
4 Followers

Summary

  • Medifast stock was truly exceptional, as it embodied the desirable traits of value, growth, and dividend stocks all in one.
  • However, latest quarterly earnings were down around 10% YoY.
  • The company is expected to have decreasing top and bottom lines in 2023 and is expected to slowly recover in 2024.
  • Despite these points, MED, in my opinion, remains an attractive addition for investors seeking exposure in this segment.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Financeflash Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Cheerful women giving each other high five at dance class

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Chart
Data by YCharts

Optavias Business Model

MED Investor Presentation Q1 2022

Optavia vs. Direct Selling Model

Optavia vs. Direct Selling Model (MED Investor Presentation Q1 2022)

Optavia vs. Diet Industry

Optavia vs. Diet Industry (MED Investor Presentation Q1 2022)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

MED Profitability Rating

MED Profitability Rating (Seekingalpha.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Financial Outlook for Medifast

Data: marketscreener.com

1990 obesity per state

Obesity Rates Per State 1990 (obesity.procon.org/us-obesity-levels-by-state/)

2018 Obesity per US state

Obesity Rates Per State 2018 (obesity.procon.org/us-obesity-levels-by-state/)

Chart
Data by YCharts

MED vs. major competitors

Data: seekingalpha.com

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

DCF Analysis Medifast

DCF Analysis Medifast (Data: seekingalpha.com; marketscreener.com )

Investor Presentation MED

Investor Presentation MED Q1 2022

MED Business

MED Investor Presentation Q1 2022

Ratings Summary MED

seekingalpha.com/symbol/MED

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
4 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.