Summary

  • Life Storage, Inc. is a self-storage company that owns and operates over 900 self-storage facilities in the United States.
  • The company is being acquired by Extra Space Storage Inc., which will pay 0.895 EXR shares per share of Life Storage.
  • The transaction will create the largest storage facility operator in the U.S. in terms of the number of locations.
  • Life Storage's current share price suggests little upside, but the company pays a dividend that will likely continue until the deal closes, providing an upside of about 2%.
  • All-stock mergers like this one have less general market risk than cash deals, but there is still a risk if the deal is broken up.
Storage warehouse holding the contents of a house

JodiJacobson

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) is a self-storage company that provides storage units to individuals and businesses. The company owns and operates over 900 self-storage facilities in the United States under the namesake brand. Life Storage is being acquired

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.8K Followers
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

short EXR

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

