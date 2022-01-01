Petrobras: Risks Appear To Be Priced In

Summary

  • Mouthwatering dividends, high margins, and a supportive oil price environment make for what looks like a compelling opportunity.
  • Risks remain, however, not only when it comes to the oil price but the dynamics with the Brazilian state.
  • All factors considered, Petrobras shares appear to be trading at around fair value, and as such rate as HOLD.

Petrobras headquarters.

Junior Pereira/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) (NYSE:PBR) appears to be the perfect name for an investor looking for cash flows with an attractive dividend policy and high margins, though risks remain thanks to the Brazilian

Share Price vs Recommendation

Author's Representation

Location of Petrobras' basins

Author's Representation

Crude Oil Price

Crude Oil WTI Price Last 5 Years (Trading Economics)

Petrobras Shares vs WTI Oil Price

PBR.A Price vs WTI Oil Price (Koyfin)

Summary of Petrobras Income Statements

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Petrobras

Production and Revenue Breakdown

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Petrobras

Summary of Petrobras Balance Sheets

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Petrobras

Summary of Petrobras Cash Flow Statements

Author's Compilation - Based on Data from Petrobras

Petrobras Valuation

Author's Representation

Petrobras Valuation

Author's Representation

PBR and PBRA Share Price

PBR and PBRA Share Price (Koyfin)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PBR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

