Addus HomeCare: Capital Intensity, Economic Profit Under Pressure

Apr. 12, 2023 2:55 PM ETAddus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • Addus HomeCare has been a star performer on the NASDAQ over the past 6 months.
  • Investors have rewarded the company's respectable growth percentages and commendable profitability.
  • Looking ahead, I foresee a set of challenges related to its capital intensity and tightening returns on capital.
  • Net-net, I've pared back my rating to a hold for now, and see a valuation range of $114–$164 depending on certain variables.

Senior man with walker opens door for physical therapist

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Following a strong 6-month period of growth and capital gains Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has repriced substantially back toward FY'21 highs. Alas, there's now a dichotomy in the ADUS investment debate.

