  • LVMH just published its Q1-23 revenue numbers, demonstrating the never-ending demand for the luxury conglomerate's products, and beating even my above-consensus expectations.
  • Wines & Spirits grew by 3%, Fashion & Leather grew by 18%, Perfumes & Cosmetics grew by 11%, Selective Retailing grew by 28%, and Watches & Jewelry grew by 11%.
  • Overall, revenues grew 17% YoY. Growth was broad-based across all geographies, with China, Japan, and Europe leading the way.
  • As I expected, LVMH is on pace for another double-digit growth year, crushing the unexplainably low analyst estimates.
  • I upgrade my Buy rating to a Strong Buy and update my price target to €1078.9 per share or $1186.5 per LVMHF ADR, reflecting a 29.0% upside.

Results Table

LVMH Q1-23 Revenue Presentation

Geographic breakdown

LVMH Q1-23 Revenue Presentation

Financial Model graph

Created and calculated by the author based on data from LVMH's financial reports and the author's projections

