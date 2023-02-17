UNG: Bullish Opportunity Grows As Energy Producers Race To Cut Output

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Since 2020, natural gas has gone from extreme lows to unsustainable highs and back to extreme lows.
  • Huge volatility in gas prices should spur output reductions, as most drillers failed to hedge after the price spike last year.
  • UNG still faces significant contango risk, but prices are so low today that a bullish position may be worth taking.
  • The re-filling season delay (due to colder March weather) may cause storage levels to return to seasonal averages by June.
  • Potentially significant US gas output cuts could cause the market to fall back into a shortage by next year, justifying higher futures prices.

Banknotes burn in the gas flame of the stove

deepblue4you

The natural gas market has faced tremendous volatility over the past year. Last spring, US natural gas prices were the highest in many years as growing low domestic production levels and a surge in European import demand created a significant shortage. Natural

Chart
Data by YCharts

US storage abnormally high

E.I.A natural gas underground storage 2023 vs. Historical Average (Energy Information Administration)

Natural gas likely under-priced to storage surplus level

E.I.A Natural Gas Stocks vs. Henry Hub Price (Energy Information Administration)

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

