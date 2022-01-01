In this series of articles, our focus is on selecting and highlighting stocks that have been growing their dividends in the recent past at a rapid pace and, more than likely, will continue to do so in the future for at least the next 3-5 years. However, such stocks usually do not pay very high current yields, and we should be content with a 2% to 2.5% current yield.
If you need higher yields, please read the most recent article from our monthly series titled "5 Relatively Safe and Cheap DGI," which focuses on moderate to high current income-favoring high-yield names. Irrespective of the fact whether your goal is high dividend growth or high current income, we always need to pay attention to the quality of companies that we invest in and the price we pay
Note: Please note that the stocks shortlisted and highlighted in this article are not buy recommendations per se but rather candidates for further research. Please use your due diligence, considering your personal goals and risk tolerance, before making any investments. Also, some of the sections in the article (Introduction, Selection methodology/process, etc.) will be repetitive from month to month for the benefit of the new readers. Such sections would be displayed in "italics," and regular readers could skip them.
There are two types of dividend stocks that a DGI investor can choose from depending upon their individual situation, goals, and investing time horizon:
As the names suggest, the HGLY category would have stocks that offer a high rate of dividend growth but usually a low current yield. These stocks would normally have low payment ratios, manageable levels of debt, and rapidly rising earnings.
On the other hand, LGHY-type of stocks would offer a high current yield (generally 3% and higher) but a lower rate of dividend growth. Generally speaking, these companies are more mature and stable businesses that have their hyper-growth period in the rearview but still grow modestly over time to support a low but stable growth in dividends.
Obviously, there will be stocks that fit somewhere in between these two categories, for example, medium growth and medium current yield.
So, who should own HGLY-type stocks? Basically, anyone who is in the accumulation phase and does not need the income currently and/or in the next five to ten years should own some high-growth dividend stocks. In addition, folks, including retirees, who have a large investment capital that generates more income than they need currently (for example, 1.5x or 2x their income needs) should invest at least partially in HGLY type of stocks.
Though it would depend a great deal on your personal goals, risk tolerance, investment methodology, and choices; however, if you wish to make a portfolio based on this monthly series, here is one way to do it
Selection Criteria
We will draw upon our original current month's data set, taken from our other DGI series (5 Relatively Safe and Cheap DGI). We will then apply additional criteria to filter out stocks that have provided a high rate of dividend growth in the recent past and are likely to continue on that path for the foreseeable future.
To get a complete spreadsheet of this dataset, please see our original article. For the sake of clarity, we will list the original filtering criteria below:
Subsequent to the above filter, we calculated a score (Dividend Safety Quality Score) that was derived based on the following factors:
Notes:
1. The original Quality Score was calculated and taken from the spreadsheet, as attached in our most recent monthly article (5 Relatively Safe and Cheap DGI Stocks). The link was provided above in the introductory section.
2. All tables in this article are created by the author unless explicitly specified. The stock data have been sourced from various sources such as Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, GuruFocus, IBD, and CCC-List (dripinvesting).
A vast majority of stocks selected so far have raised their dividend payouts for five years or more. However, there are some that may not have raised consistently but have paid dividends for a long duration and raised them only periodically. However, as an additional criterion, now we will filter out stocks that have increased their dividend payouts by an average annual rate of 8% or more (some exceptions are made if the Chowder number is decent). We will also consider stocks that may not have provided a consistent yearly increase but overall have provided a cumulative increase of 30% in payouts in the last five years.
We will now use the following additional criteria to filter out stocks that would fit the mold of High Growth DGI stocks.
After we apply these criteria, we are left with 210 stocks on our list. Please note that at this stage, we have applied our base criteria that are loose enough to keep a wide variety of stocks. However, we will now perform additional filtering to get to the best possible candidates.
We know that for a stock to grow its dividend rapidly, it must grow its earnings at a very high pace as well. Without growth in earnings (earnings per share - EPS), the company cannot grow its dividends for long. Sure, some companies may try to do it by taking on more debt or cutting costs, or spending less on R&D and capital spending, but such measures cannot be sustained very long before they start causing wider issues. So, our focus ought to be on earnings growth.
In our spreadsheet, we will add four more columns of data for each of the stocks:
We will now assign weights to these four sets of data for each stock and add them to the original "Dividend Safety Quality Score" to come up with a modified Quality Score tilted in favor of high dividend growth stocks. We will call this column a High-Growth Quality-Score [HGQS]. We will also import the 5-Yr Average Dividend Yield for each stock.
From the above list of 210 stocks, we will select roughly 45 stocks based on the following methodology.
Table-1: Top 15 Highest HG-Quality-Score Stocks:
Table-1B: Top 12 Highest Past Dividend Growth Stocks:
Table-1C: Top 10 Stocks with Highest Excess Yield:
Table-1D: Top 10 Stocks with Highest Discount from 52-Week High:
We will now remove the duplicates from this list as many stocks qualify based on multiple criteria.
Appeared two times: AMH, BAX, CI, KEY, NRG, NTR, PXD, SIRI, TFC (9 duplicates).
Appeared three times: AAP (2 duplicates)
We are now left with 36 (47-11) names.
Next, we will remove any stock that has an HG-Quality Score of less than 60. This check will remove four entries (MAS, NGLOY, AEM, BAX) from the list, leaving us 32 names.
We will also remove any names where the revenue growth (over the past five years) has been negative. There is none on this list.
Finally, we will also remove some stocks to avoid any over-concentration from one sector or any one industry segment.
Banks: We keep the top three (RF, RJF, JPM) and remove MTB, FITB, TFC, and KEY.
Manufacturing: We keep DE and remove CAT and TTC.
Oil Production/Exploration: There are three stocks, EOG, PXD, and FANG. We keep EOG and remove PXD, FANG, and CQP. (Note: PXD stock price has gone up recently due to talk of acquisition by Exxon Mobil.)
REITs (Housing): INVH, AMH. We keep INVH (for a slightly higher rating and better dividend consistency) and remove AMH.
Utilities: We keep NRG and remove EVRG.
We are finally left with 21 names, which are presented in the table below:
Table 2: Top 21 High Growth DGI Stocks of the Month:
This final step of bringing down the number of selections to just ten stocks is a bit subjective. We try to keep the group as diverse as possible, representing many sectors and industry segments. The readers could certainly come up with their own set of ten companies appropriate for their goals, but they should try to keep the group diversified among different sectors or industry segments. Nonetheless, we describe below how we go about selecting these ten stocks for the month.
Here are our top 10 selections for this month.
Current month (April) List: (NTR), (ADP), (V), (LEN), (TSN), (UNH), (INVH), (DE), (EOG), (AAP).
Previous month (March) List: (DE), (LOW), (UNH), (MPC), (ADP), (V), (CTRA), (LEN), (INVH), (TSN).
List of stocks that are common in the current and previous month lists: ADP, DE, INVH, LEN, TSN, UNH, V.
Since this methodology is based largely on a filtering process, we would like to mention that many stocks could repeat from one month to the next, but we will also see new stocks making it to the top and replacing some old ones.
Note: Please note that if a stock was in a previous month's list but is no longer selected in the current list, it does not mean the stock is no longer a good choice. If the stock has still scored an HG-Quality score of >70, we think it could still be at least a 'hold' (if not a 'buy'). The purpose here is to simply highlight the top candidates every month. Please perform further research and your due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.
Table 3:
Note: In the case of EOG, the actual dividend in the year 2022 was $8.80 per share, which at the current price, yields roughly 7.3%. However, in the table above, we are showing a much lower yield since we are excluding the special or variable dividend. Most public websites, including Seeking Alpha, show the same lower yield. Also, the company describes the most recent dividend as a $0.8250 regular/base quarterly dividend and $1.00 as a variable dividend. It is highly likely that the company will keep paying the variable dividend in the future, but the amount is likely to come down. Please use your own judgment in this regard.
Past Performance
For back-tested performance, we are assuming that our model portfolio was invested equally in the ten selected stocks for the entire period. Please keep in mind that this is back-tested performance and not an actual one. Also, past performance is no guarantee of any kind for the future. Also, please note that one of the stocks, INVH, did not have sufficient history, so it could not be included prior to 2018.
Chart-1:
Performance of the Previous Month's selections:
(From Mar.14, 2022, to Apr. 11, 2023.)
The performance comparison is for a period of approximately one month (starting from the date of the previous month's report to the current month). Although one month is too short to judge the performance of any portfolio; however, it may be worthwhile to compare the performance every month, and that will allow us to calculate the yearly performance of the strategy. We also report the YTD cumulative figures. Obviously, the performance will vary from month to month.
Table-4:
In this article, our primary focus is on selecting high-growth dividend stocks. High dividend growth stocks are likely to offer a high rate of dividend growth for the next 3-5 years (if not more) but usually do not offer high current yields because of their higher valuations. So, this list may not be appropriate for everyone, but rather for a more selective audience.
Based on our rule-based filtering process, we narrowed down the list to roughly 20 stocks. As a final step, we subjectively select ten stocks that form a diversified group and will likely offer high growth at reasonable values.
The top 10 list yields 2.46%, which is a bit higher than our benchmark Vanguard fund, VIG. However, the 5-yr dividend growth for this group is much higher at nearly 30% compared to 9% for VIG. The larger group of 21 stocks yields a bit higher at 2.6%. Both groups are highly diversified into many diverse sectors and industry segments.
