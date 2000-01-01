Good Dividends And High Incentives In Valero Energy Stock

Apr. 12, 2023 4:07 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)
Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
330 Followers

Summary

  • Valero Energy has been a great stock market winner.
  • The firm enjoys a status as a low-cost producer at a time of rising energy prices.
  • However, its executive compensation plan rewards management for total returns to stockholders, and not capital allocation skill.
  • The business appears to be a good bet to beat the market.

Valero Reports Big Jump In Profits For Third Quarter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has led the market in returns, thanks to being a low-cost producer at a time of an energy boom. Results have, however, been padded by an aggressive dividend policy, in my view driven by an executive

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Sources: Valero Energy Corp. 2018-2022 Filings and Author Calculations

Sources: Valero Energy Corp. 2018-2022 Filings and Author Calculations

Sources: Valero Energy Corp. 2018-2022 Filings and Author Calculations

Sources: Valero Energy Corp. 2018-2022 Filings and Author Calculations

Sources: Valero Energy Corp. 2018-2022 Filings and Author Calculations

Sources: Valero Energy Corp. 2018-2022 Filings and Author Calculations

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
330 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.