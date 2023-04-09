Earnings of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will most probably increase this year thanks to Virginia's economy which should support loan growth. Further, a slight margin expansion will lift earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Atlantic Union Bankshares to report earnings of $3.24 per share for 2023, up 9% year-over-year, and $0.85 per share for the first quarter of 2023, down 6% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've slightly reduced my earnings estimate. The year-end target price suggests a moderate upside from the current market price. Further, the company's risk level is currently moderately high. Based on the total expected return and the risk level, I'm downgrading Atlantic Union Bankshares to a hold rating.
Atlantic Union Bankshares' loan portfolio grew by a remarkable 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which took the full-year growth to 9.5%. Most of the growth was attributable to the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. The fourth quarter's extraordinary performance is unlikely to be repeated this year mostly because of high-interest rates which will dampen credit demand.
On the other hand, strong regional job markets provide a positive outlook for credit demand. Atlantic Union is mostly based in Virginia, with a limited presence in Maryland, North Carolina, and Georgia. As shown below, Virginia's unemployment rate is very low, at around 3.2%, which is below the national average.
The Federal Reserve projects the country's unemployment rate to rise to 4.5% in 2023, from an average of 3.6% for 2022, and 3.5% in March 2023. While the country's unemployment is expected to rise this year by around 100 basis points, Virginia's unemployment rate is unlikely to rise that much. This is because of the contribution of the U.S. government and the public sector to Virginia's economy. The public sector is usually a more stable employer than the private sector.
Management mentioned in the earnings presentation that it is expecting 6%-8% loan growth for 2023. Considering the factors mentioned above, I believe loan growth will likely be at the lower end of management's guidance.
Management emphasized its focus on growth through whole-bank acquisitions, non-banks acquisitions, minority stakes, and partnerships in the presentation. However, as the company has not made any announcements of upcoming M&A transactions, I've excluded this factor from my projections.
The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|Financial Position
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net Loans
|9,675
|12,569
|13,861
|13,096
|14,338
|15,218
|Growth of Net Loans
|36.2%
|29.9%
|10.3%
|(5.5)%
|9.5%
|6.1%
|Other Earning Assets
|2,486
|2,960
|3,596
|4,829
|3,817
|3,972
|Deposits
|9,971
|13,305
|15,723
|16,611
|15,932
|16,909
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|1,756
|1,514
|841
|507
|1,709
|1,778
|Common equity
|1,925
|2,513
|2,542
|2,544
|2,200
|2,262
|Book Value per Share ($)
|29.2
|31.3
|32.2
|32.9
|29.3
|30.2
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|17.4
|19.6
|19.6
|20.2
|16.6
|17.5
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Atlantic Union Bankshares' net interest margin continued to grow strongly in the fourth quarter of 2022. The margin expanded by 27 basis points during the quarter, following a growth of 19 basis points in the third quarter of last year. Half of the loan portfolio is based on variable rates, as mentioned in the conference call. Therefore, the asset yields, and consequently the margin, can be expected to continue to rise in the first half of 2023 while the up-rate cycle continues. However, the pace of growth will be much slower than the pace witnessed last year. Management explained in the conference call how it was already reducing the asset sensitivity so that rate cuts won't hurt much. It has entered into a few swaps to protect from falling rates. I believe rate cuts will start next year, so I'm satisfied with management's proactive measures.
The results of management's rate-sensitivity simulation model show that a 200-basis points hike in rates can increase the net interest income by 8.25% over twelve months, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. This sensitivity is lower than the sensitivity at the end of 2021, as shown below.
As mentioned in the presentation, management expects the margin to be between 3.70%-3.75%, which is barely different from the fourth quarter's margin of 3.70%. Considering the discussion above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the margin to grow by just four basis points this year.
The anticipated loan growth will drive earnings this year. The slight margin expansion will also provide some support. On the other hand, an inflation-driven growth of non-interest expenses will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Atlantic Union Bankshares to report earnings of $3.24 per share for 2023, up 9% year-over-year.
Atlantic Union is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on April 25, 2023. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the first quarter, down 6% from the fourth quarter of 2022. I'm expecting earnings to dip mostly because of an inflation-driven surge in operating expenses.
The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|Income Statement
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net interest income
|427
|538
|555
|551
|584
|686
|Provision for loan losses
|14
|21
|87
|(61)
|19
|24
|Non-interest income
|104
|133
|131
|126
|119
|103
|Non-interest expense
|338
|418
|413
|419
|404
|454
|Net income - Common Sh.
|146
|194
|153
|252
|223
|243
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|2.22
|2.41
|1.93
|3.26
|2.97
|3.24
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
In my last report on the company, I estimated earnings of $3.58 per share for 2023. My updated earnings estimate is lower than my previous estimate as I've tweaked several of my assumptions. I haven't made any big changes in any of the inputs for my model.
I believe Atlantic Union's risk level is currently moderately high due to the following factors.
Considering the earnings outlook, I'm expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.32 per share in the third quarter of 2023. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 37% for 2023, which is close to the last five-year average of 40%. Based on my dividend estimate, Atlantic Union Bankshares is offering a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.
I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Atlantic Union. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.78x in the past, as shown below.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|T. Book Value per Share ($)
|19.6
|19.6
|20.2
|16.6
|Average Market Price ($)
|35.6
|26.2
|37.1
|35.6
|Historical P/TB
|1.81x
|1.33x
|1.84x
|2.14x
|1.78x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $17.50 gives a target price of $31.10 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 9.3% downside from the April 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|1.58x
|1.68x
|1.78x
|1.88x
|1.98x
|TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($)
|17.5
|17.5
|17.5
|17.5
|17.5
|Target Price ($)
|27.6
|29.4
|31.1
|32.8
|34.6
|Market Price ($)
|34.3
|34.3
|34.3
|34.3
|34.3
|Upside/(Downside)
|(19.5)%
|(14.4)%
|(9.3)%
|(4.3)%
|0.8%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.9x in the past, as shown below.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|Earnings per Share ($)
|2.41
|1.93
|3.26
|2.97
|Average Market Price ($)
|35.6
|26.2
|37.1
|35.6
|Historical P/E
|14.8x
|13.5x
|11.4x
|12.0x
|12.9x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.24 gives a target price of $41.90 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 22.2% upside from the April 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|10.9x
|11.9x
|12.9x
|13.9x
|14.9x
|EPS 2023 ($)
|3.24
|3.24
|3.24
|3.24
|3.24
|Target Price ($)
|35.4
|38.7
|41.9
|45.2
|48.4
|Market Price ($)
|34.3
|34.3
|34.3
|34.3
|34.3
|Upside/(Downside)
|3.3%
|12.7%
|22.2%
|31.6%
|41.1%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $36.50, which implies a 6.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 10.0%.
In my last report, I adopted a buy rating with a target price of $39.70 for December 2023. My target price is lower now because I've reduced my earnings estimate and because the average valuation multiples have moved forward to lower levels. Considering the updated total expected return and the moderately-high risk level, I'm downgrading Atlantic Union Bankshares to a Hold rating.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments