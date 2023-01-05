Last Chance For I-Bonds But Better Choices Already Exist

Summary

  • The variable rate on Series I Savings Bonds drops to 3.39% on bonds sold beginning in May from 6.47% currently.
  • Even compared to current I-Bond rates, CDs and T-Bills are better investments for cash needed in 1 year due to the 3-month penalty for early I-Bond redemption.
  • I don't expect the fixed component to go up enough on May 1 to compensate for the lower variable rate.
  • If you still want to buy I-Bonds, (for example to save for college tax-free) make sure to buy them by April 30.

U.S. Government Series I Bonds

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

It Was Good While It Lasted

Series I savings bonds have gotten a ton of coverage in the past few years as their inflation-indexed variable rate made them one of the highest-yielding safe investments that guarantee

CPI and I-Bond rates

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: US Treasury)

CD and Treasury Rates

Charles Schwab

I-Bond Fixed Rates vs Real 5-year Treasury

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: US Treasury)

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYF, SWVXX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also long Series I US Savings Bonds, Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings Account and Synchrony Bank CD.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

