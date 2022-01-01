Syneos Health: Rumors Of Private Equity Circling, Potential 40% Upside

Apr. 12, 2023 5:19 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)CRL, IQV
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
8.92K Followers

Summary

  • Dealreporter article says that multiple PE firms are bidding for the company and even named advisors the company has hired.
  • Private equity math works given relatively low current leverage and high cash generation.
  • Even though the stock is decently off the lows, it's still about 60% off its high and probably 40% below its take-out price.
  • High quality business as a standalone and likely recovers further even without a buyout.
  • Announcing my new Investment Group launch, Catalyst Hedge Investing, coming April 27th!

LBO written on wooden cube with keyboard , calculator, chart,glasses.Business concept

Iryna Drozd

Reported private equity interest in Syneos Health

On Monday (April 10th), Dealreporter put out an article that at least four parties are in the second round of a sale process initiated by Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in February. SA

Breakdown of Syneos Health Revenue

Syneos Business Lines Revenue and Margins (Q4 Presentation)

1 year chart of SYNH

Syneos Health Stock Chart (Bloomberg)

syn

Syneos 2021 Book-to-Bill Ratios (Q4 2021 Presentation)

syneos book-to-bill

Syneos Q3 2022 Book-to-Bill Ratios (Q3 2022 Presentation)

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
8.92K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.