Apr. 12, 2023 5:21 PM ETCoherent Corp. (COHR)IIVI, LITE
Summary

  • Coherent's stock has struggled to gain any footing over the past year, down around 50% despite completing their merger with IIVI.
  • The company has continued to grow revenue and earnings despite this price pullback and now trades deeply discounted to peers and their own historical averages.
  • We see 60%+ upside in Coherent stock over the next 2 years, with softening macroeconomic conditions on the horizon.

Combined Coherent-IIVI Business Not Getting The Credit It Deserves

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) is a leading manufacturer of laser-based technologies used in a variety of industries including semiconductors, electronics, and healthcare. Investing in Coherent Corp.'s stock can provide investors with the opportunity

Competitive Advantage

Great Plains Investment Research strives to deliver the highest quality information and opinions available on stocks within the tech, energy, consumer staples, and industrial industries. We provide coverage on industry leaders & exemplary businesses as well as a speculative picks and general investment thesis from time to time. Our research model is based around finding value in stocks within growing markets & businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

