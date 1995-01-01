The argument about inflation was further crushed today:
Looking at the values in total relative to January 2021, we get the following chart:
For comparison, if we used ZORI (Zillow Observed Rent Index), the total rent growth since June 2022 went from $1,955.96 to $1995.54. That's 2%, or 2.7% annualized. That's dramatically lower than the 8.5% annualized rate in the "shelter" data. For comparison, ZORI correctly recorded dramatically higher shelter inflation much earlier.
Higher interest rates weaken inflation by reducing demand. That's how they're supposed to work. However, higher interest rates won't help with shelter inflation. Shelter inflation reflects the increase in housing rent (with a significant lag period). The lagged shelter inflation should gradually decrease over the rest of the year, but it's currently the only factor supporting headlines about high inflation.
How do we actually make housing more affordable? There are precisely three methods, only two of which are acceptable.
Since reducing demand is not viable, increasing supply is the solution to rising rents. If you've been alive for a while, you're probably aware that home prices grew dramatically faster than wages.
While lower interest rates enabled consumers to pay higher prices, that's a smaller part of the equation. We can see how the market reacted to a combination of lower interest rates and high expectations for inflation:
Clearly, lower interest rates combined with inflation drove a huge investment in assets that can grow rents with inflation. Whether we like that as a "solution" or not, the connection is clear.
Profit margins on construction are not absurdly high. In fact, you can already see that the projected volume of new starts is set to plunge. If profit margins were still soaring, new starts would not be projected to decline to levels last seen around 2013.
The problem is that 40.6% of multifamily development cost comes from regulation. If the apartment costs $300,000 to build (per unit), on average, the cost would break down to about $121,800 in regulation. In theory, that only leaves only $178,200 for actually building the place where someone will live. However, it is actually even worse.
Those costs don't include opposition to development from local non-government groups. On average, those costs add another 5.6% to the total development cost. Consequently, the total left for building the unit is materially less than $178,200.
Some of those costs are reasonable. Building codes are sometimes flawed, but they can also prevent bad outcomes.
Remember all the headlines about eggs? Remember people arguing for double-digit interest rates because they were angry about eggs? I remember it. We even wrote an article covering the cost of eggs, coffee, and vegetable oil.
We explained very rationally that capitalism still works. Farmers would respond to higher egg prices by raising more hens. Further, we made the amazing deduction that more hens would lead to more eggs and more eggs would lead to lower prices.
As it stands, the cost of eggs is starting to decline:
Of course, that data is quite flawed since they simply lumped organic, non-organic, cage-free, free-range, and "traditional" into one category. How much do a dozen cage-free eggs cost at Walmart? I'll check their website. Why would anyone ever spend their life walking around a store? Here's the listing:
That's way cheaper than $4.21. The last time FRED reported a price below $2.67 was in April 2022.
The target short-term interest rate may rise again in May. Currently, it's hard to say either way.
However, we should see at least a moderate shift in the rhetoric as the Federal Reserve will want to evaluate its success so far. The market continues to expect a significant shift later this year, as the narrative around inflation will be dramatically different.
The expected year-end rate is forecast in the 400 to 475 range. Only one month ago, the odds were calling for 450 to 550. Even as the Federal Reserve hikes rates, the two-year Treasury yield flattened out to around 4%.
The narrative about inflation already is dead; it's just dressed up, propped up, and carried around by guys who want to hide the truth. Basically, inflation is like Weekend at Bernie's. A few people vocally pretend it's still alive to keep the party going.
Inflation from 2021 through the summer 2022 was huge. Since then, inflation has been quite mild. The bears focusing on the year-over-year numbers will need to pivot to a new talking point in July 2023, because those year-over-year numbers will be pretty weak. After July 2023, we should see the rate of inflation (in CPI) coming down gradually as the lagged shelter data wears off. That doesn't require any change in current market prices. It's simply the impact of using lagged data to create headline numbers.
If you're enjoying our public articles, try the full service. We don't simply repost subscriber content a day or two later. Our service is filled with unique articles and extended versions that are simply not available on the public side at any point. Try the two-week free trial.
This article was written by
Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.
You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEVERAL REITS, INCLUDING CPT, AND PREFERRED SHARES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
It's hard to provide a solid stock disclosure for this article since it doesn't reference stocks directly. I own shares in CP. The apartment construction data comes from their presentation, though they were not directly referenced. I also own some SHV, which is a short-term Treasury ETF. I use it to hold any cash I won't need for a month or two because I don't want to settle for 1% when I can get over 4%.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (11)