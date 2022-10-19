Anheuser-Busch: Blowing Up Bud Light Cans Doesn't Change The Company's Bottom Line

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.85K Followers

Summary

  • Bud Light beer has been in the news lately following a 'controversy', prompting certain individuals to dispose and boycott the brand.
  • But real-life data suggests that little will change in the company's top and bottom lines and that any sentiment-driven dip in the company's share price is a buying opportunity.
  • As I run down their balance sheet and long-term prospects, I am waiting for any dip to scoop up some shares for a long-term investment.

Budweiser And Bud Light Losing Market Share In U.S. As Craft Beer Continues Gain In Popularity

Drew Angerer

There's been quite a bit of chatter about Bud Light's, an Anheuser-Busch InBev company (BUD), recent commercial controversy, which prompted outrage and product boycotts in some parts of the United States. This resulted in hundreds of videos

This article was written by

Pinxter Analytics profile picture
Pinxter Analytics
4.85K Followers
As part of my earnings growth strategy, I invest, trade and write about small under-covered growth companies which don't get much attention from establishment analysts as well as use the strategy to interpret short and long term moves in bigger, well established companies in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.-All articles and the information in them are my opinion based on my own research and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice without proper due diligence and advice from a professional financial adviser.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BUD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinion, not investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (18)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.