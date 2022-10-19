Drew Angerer

There's been quite a bit of chatter about Bud Light's, an Anheuser-Busch InBev company (BUD), recent commercial controversy, which prompted outrage and product boycotts in some parts of the United States. This resulted in hundreds of videos flooding social media of individuals and celebrities throwing out, shooting up and bulldozing over cans, bottles and cases of Bud Light beer.

This later got picked up by more mainstream news organizations and prompted Truist (TFC) analysts to address the issue, citing demand issues in heartland and southern US states, which may have an effect on the company's revenue streams. Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein said it was 'way too early' to assess whether it will have any serious effect on the company's sales.

There are a few factors worth addressing here. Firstly, as we've seen in previous so-called 'boycotts' of products based on political positions, these rarely amount to anything. The vast majority of the population does not follow the intricacies of the political world and even those who do, most of them in general don't participate in these types of boycotts.

Another factor is that drinking beer in the United States, according to a Gallup poll from 2019, is split almost evenly among those who lean to the political left (Democrats) and those who lean to the political right (Republicans), meaning there's little evidence that a small dip on one side of the political spectrum will have any long term material effects on the company's ability to generate sales.

While there are short term problems this 'boycott' may cause, looking at the company's longer term prospects, I'd be looking for any dip in the company's share price to scoop up some shares given the company's strong fundamentals.

Let's dive in.

The Controversy: More Of The Same?

Every once in a while, an ad campaign or marketing decision stirs uproar among a group of people which lean a certain way politically. The problem is, this rarely leads to anything. 3 primary examples come to mind:

1. Heading into the 2020 election it appeared for a hot second that Howard Schultz, then CEO of Starbucks (SBUX), would run as a third party. This enraged those who lean to the political left (Democrats) and resulted in a flood of social media posts showing those folks heading into local coffee shops instead of Starbucks shops. However, as actual sales reports show that nothing came of it and it had a near-zero long term effect.

2. Down in Florida, Disney is still in the news as their war with the (Republican) Governor intensifies. There have been large-scale calls to boycott their theme parks and discontinue subscriptions for their streaming services. However, visits to their theme parks have only increased compared to last year and the company added nearly 200,000 new subscribers in the US and Canada in their most recent quarterly report.

3. The third is a well-covered controversy of Tesla (TSLA), after Elon Musk bought Twitter and seemed to have taken a hard turn to the political right. This has prompted some hotter talk about pausing purchases of Tesla cars. However, in this case too, there is little evidence to suggest this is taking place beyond the previously-anticipated growth slowdown as competitors cars continue to pour into the global market.

As such, it's hard for me to see this having any material effect on the company's long term growth, even as some sales reports and anecdotal sales volumes reporting is sure to come in in the coming weeks. Let's take a look at the company's long term prospects.

Company Fundamentals Unchanged

Anheuser-Busch InBev holds just over $10 billion in cash and equivalents and short term investments. Beyond generating around $300 million a year in interest income from that cash, it means they will be able to easily cover any temporary business woes as a result of any small decline in sales volumes.

Another big positive factor is the company's long term debt position. After peaking at over $113 billion in 2016, they have paid down their long term debt and currently hold just shy of $77 billion, de-leveraging their balance sheet and reducing their interest expense payments from $4.9 billion to $3.8 billion annually, even as interest rates have risen sharply between those years.

On an annual basis, before 2017 (when the company acquired SABMiller) the company was issuing more debt than it was paying back and since then that trend has reversed, which peaked in their last reporting year - issuing just $91 million in new debt and paying back nearly $7.9 billion.

There's one issue that the company may face, and that's inventory. They already have a relatively high $6.6 billion in inventory and a short-lived decline in sales can have some adverse effects on their balance sheet.

Sales Roaring, Hard To See 'Em Slowing

While it's hard to compare figures from year to year given the pandemic disruption, the company reported some encouraging trends over the past year or two. The company reported a 6.4% increase in sales in 2022, compared to the previous year. While persisting pandemic-era inflation caused the company to report a 13.9% rise in the cost of revenues, their operating expenses were down 0.1%, showing the company's commitment to reducing costs.

This trend is expected to further aid the company's profit margins, especially as inflation is cooling, even if it isn't cooling fast enough to see right now.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is projected to report a 7.4%, 5% and 5% rise in sales for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. This growth rate is projected to be a compounded annual 5.73%, which compared to the global beer market CAGR estimate of 5.44% could mean that the company is expected to gain market share.

When it comes to profitability, the company is projected to report an EPS growth rate of 10%, 15% and 16.8% for 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively, higher than the projected sales growth rate as their cost saving and inflation woes ease. This means a few things and they are all positives for the company's long term prospects in my view.

Debt Paydown & Shareholder Value

In the long run, the company's increase in net income means they can continue to pay down their long term debt, which in turn will lower their interest expense payments by as much as $2 billion, resulting in more cash savings on an annual basis. Deleveraging their balance sheet remains a priority and it'll be a good long term growth driver for the company.

What this also means is that shareholder value may be a focus for the company once again. Back in 2015, the company announced a surprise $1 billion share buyback program and increased their then-high dividend payment by 50%. As of the writing of this report, the company pays just $2.4 billion annually in dividend payments, a roughly 40% payout ratio. If this ratio is to be maintained, we can expect a good bump in the company's dividends moving forward.

With their current payment of $0.80 per share in dividends, yielding around 1.2% annually, a dividend bump of roughly 10% a year can be a good long term growth driver for those looking to hold the stock as exposure to the global and domestic (US) alcohol markets.

Conclusion: I'm Paying Attention To The Boise, And Waiting With Some Cash At The Ready

At the end of the day, there's little evidence to suggest that this controversy will be anything more than a short-lived dip in a small percentage of the company's sales. What it does mean, however, is that sentiment can turn against the company as this issue becomes more mainstream and more news outlets pick it up and analysts comment about the potential effects on sales.

While shares of the company are down about 1% pre-market as of the conclusion of me writing this report, I'll be looking for any and all weakness in the company's share price to scoop up some shares for the long run.

Exposure to this market is a good thing to have in a long term portfolio, given that people drink beer and alcohol during booms and busts, peaks and recessions, but it's all about the price. With annual EPS growth of 10% to 16% over the next 3 years, I believe that the company can outperform the broader market and getting that at a premium can be a good boom to investors.

I am bullish on the company's long term prospects anywhere around $60.00 to $64.00 per share and will provide an update if/when I intend to buy shares.