Cementos Pacasmayo: Early 2023 Could Be Challenging (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 12, 2023 6:16 PM ETCementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
Summary

  • The company finished 2022 on a strong note with Q4 sales and gross profit rising by 1.7% and 1.1% despite nationwide protests in Peru in December.
  • However, cement consumption in Peru slumped by over 15% over the first two months of 2023 as protests raged and is now barely above pre-pandemic levels.
  • I think that cement production in Peru could get a strong boost in the second half of the year as the government is launching public-private projects worth almost $9 billion.
  • Yet, the financial results of Cementos Pacasmayo for 2023 are likely to be weaker compared to the past two years and I’m cutting my rating to buy.
Construction Worker Guiding Cement Mixer Truck Trough

BanksPhotos

Introduction

In January, I wrote a bullish article on SA about Peruvian cement producer named Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:NYSE:CPAC) in which I said that I expected that sales in 2023 would be strong and that there could be

Cement production in Peru

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo dividend history

Seeking Alpha

Cementos Pacasmayo Q4 2022 results

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo administrative expenses

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo selling expenses

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo 2022 CAPEX

Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo 2022 balance sheet

Cementos Pacasmayo

Peru cement consumption

National Institute of Statistics and Information

Peru cement shipments

Association of Cement Producers of Peru

Peru cement shipments

Association of Cement Producers of Peru

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

