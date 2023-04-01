When I last covered CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in December it was on the heels of a fairly large reduction in the company's Bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings. Selling down BTC in 2022 was not an uncommon action for the public bitcoin miners and we saw that when miners with large debt loads sold BTC, it was generally a sign of problems ahead. For CleanSpark, this was not necessarily the case as the company has one of the lowest debt to equity ratios in the industry:
This lower-debt approach has been more conservative from a balance sheet liabilities standpoint but it has come at the expense of long term shareholders through dilution:
Here we can see CleanSpark has been one of the bigger dilution offenders after having gone from 41.5 million common shares outstanding at the end of December 2021 to 71.7 million common shares outstanding at the end of December 2022. While stock-based compensation more than tripling from $8.5 million in 2021 to $31.5 million last year is definitely a concern long term investors should consider, until CleanSpark management misses on exahash guidance, I think CLSK is a ticker that will reward more medium term stock buyers well in a rising BTC price environment.
CleanSpark has been guiding for 16 EH/s by the end of 2023 and recent mining machine acquisitions put that figure well on track:
On Tuesday, the company announced the purchase of 45,000 additional S19 XP machines that will boost CleanSpark's total production rate by over 6.3 EH/s once the rigs are deployed. This latest round of rigs purchase will see 25k machines delivered in August and with the remaining 20k delivered by the end of September. The company is projecting the full order to be online and operational by the end of the year. CLSK's CEO Zach Bradford noted the XP prices had been expensive relative to the S19j Pro machines for quite some time:
We have chosen other units such as the S19j Pro+ over the S19 XP in the past because we believed the gap would close on the delta between the ROI of other units and the XP. Our patience has paid off.
Back in February, CleanSpark purchased 20,000 S19j Pro machines at a 25% discount. The S19js from the February order will add over 2.4 EH/s to CleanSpark's 6.6 EH/s that is currently online. Judging by Hashrate Index's ASIC price tracking, it looks like the CleanSpark team navigated the ASIC market quite well:
According to Hashrate Index, the prices of the higher efficiency, sub 25 joules/TH rigs have come down dramatically in the last 3 months. The S19 XPs have a quoted efficiency of 21.5 joules/TH. So those prices have come down in recent weeks. Additionally, the S19j Pros have an advertised joules/TH closer to 30. Meaning the prices of the S19j Pros that CleanSpark purchased in February have likely gone up since those buys. This is pretty impressive work by CleanSpark and indicates the company was able to get advantageous pricing on all of these machines.
Together these recent machine orders are projected to bring CleanSpark's operating exahash to 15.9 EH/s. Assuming these rigs are all delivered and energized without issue, these additions to the fleet will make CleanSpark one of the largest public miners by far. This scale is particularly noteworthy given CleanSpark's history of efficiency. Relative to other industry leading producers, CleanSpark has generally been the most efficient of the top mining producers:
|BTC per EH/s
|RIOT
|MARA
|CORZ
|CLSK
|CIFR
|August 2022
|77.9
|57.5
|61.9
|116.2
|September 2022
|63.4
|63.2
|53.9
|107.7
|October 2022
|73.8
|87.9
|89.9
|104.3
|November 2022
|67.7
|67.4
|88.1
|97.3
|December 2022
|67.9
|67.9
|91.4
|74.8
|80.4
|January 2023
|79.6
|94.1
|89.8
|105.6
|79.8
|February 2023
|68.9
|71.9
|81.6
|87.3
|76.5
|March 2023
|66.2
|71.7
|87.6
|89.3
|72.5
Source: Company disclosures
Going back the last eight months, CleanSpark has consistently been the most efficient of the top 5 public bitcoin producers measured by BTC return on exahash. Core Scientific (OTCPK:CORZQ) took that title briefly in December but it has been all CleanSpark for the majority of the last year. With the addition of 45k new S19 XPs, the company should be able to maintain its efficiency leader status among industry peers.
Bitcoin is back above $30,000. As the price of BTC continues to move up, these public miners see their profit potential increase. And right now, the BTC chart is making moves:
We're just a couple months removed from a golden cross of the 50 day moving average over the 200 day moving average. There's still plenty of room for Bitcoin to run both from an RSI standpoint and from a resistance standpoint. We could see some chop in this $30k area, but I wouldn't be surprised if BTC tests $35k before the market figures out where to take it from there. That would be music to the ears of bitcoin miners like CleanSpark.
In my view, the longer term question is pretty simple; is this finally the relief rally BTC bulls have been waiting for or is it the beginning of a new bull cycle? I would caution the super bulls that BTC rallied from $3,500 in late 2018 up to nearly $14k in mid-2019. It wasn't until after another trip back below $4k that BTC took out its previous cycle high in late 2020. History doesn't repeat, but it rhymes. As long as CleanSpark can navigate the BTC market as well as it has navigated the ASIC market, I think we'll see good revenue growth this quarter.
There is no guarantee the money CleanSpark spent on these new machines will return a profit. At today's bitcoin prices the S19j Pros will take about a year to return the investment. But, there are positive signs from this company. While I'd be concerned about things like dilution, I'm less concerned if that dilution is to help scale a very efficient fleet at a great price. It stings shareholders even less if BTC is rallying.
I maintain that most of these public miners are probably bad long term investments. Bitcoin's halving is expected to be 12 months from now. That means shortly after CleanSpark has reached its 16 EH/s goal, the block reward will be cut in half. With that comes a drastic revenue decline if the price of BTC stays constant. It also means it might take longer to return the investment on the rigs.
Of course, the cure for some of these fundamental problems is higher BTC prices. I am of the opinion that Bitcoin will eventually make a new high. I would like to see CleanSpark produce as much BTC as it possibly can before the halving and with 16 EH/s, it should be able to scale a BTC position quite nicely if it shifts its balance sheet management to a HODL approach at the right time. I don't like all of the miners. But I do like this one.
Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:
Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!
This article was written by
5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find.
Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLSK, RIOT, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm not an investment advisor.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments