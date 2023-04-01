CleanSpark: Production Growth Is On Track

Apr. 12, 2023 6:21 PM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)BTC-USD
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • CleanSpark has purchased 65k Bitmain miners in recent months. These machines will help CLSK achieve end of the year EH/s guidance.
  • The company appears to have navigated the ASIC market very well. Buying S19J Pros before prices increased and S19 XPs after prices decreased.
  • CleanSpark is the most efficient top 5 miner by return on exahash.
  • If you believe BTC continues to rally, CLSK is a ticker to consider.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BlockChain Reaction. Learn More »

Man mining for bitcoin

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

When I last covered CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in December it was on the heels of a fairly large reduction in the company's Bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings. Selling down BTC in 2022 was not an uncommon action

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ehs guidance

CleanSpark

ASIC Prices

HashrateIndex

BTC

TradingView

Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Forget about the dog money. With over 20,000 coins, malinvestment was begging to be purged. But not every coin is disaster. In BCR I'll help you find the ones that have staying power. Service features include:

  • My Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • A Weekly Newsletter
  • Full Podcast Archive
  • Live Chat

Crypto Winter can be cold and brutal. But there is value in public blockchain and distributed ledger technology. Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.75K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. I share deep dives on under the radar digital assets through my Seeking Alpha investor group BlockChain Reaction - my approach to crypto coverage leans far more fundamental than technical. I believe the overwhelming majority of crypto coins will go to zero. However, I think there are many that will actually perform very well long term. Those are the assets I aim to help other investors find. 

Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLSK, RIOT, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.