Apr. 12, 2023
Summary

  • Bitcoin is skyrocketing, now up roughly 81% YTD amidst recent bank failures and widespread speculation that the Fed will capitulate.
  • This comes even as several prominent crypto figures now find themselves under indictment for a laundry list of alleged financial crimes.
  • The rally is part FOMO, but there are some big drivers behind it that suggest Bitcoin's fundamental value is increasing.
  • Fundamentally, Bitcoin is tremendously valuable, but there's a wide disagreement as to what its true value is.
  • Why you should play BTC with GBTC.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is now up over 81% for the year as of my writing this after a spate of high-profile bank failures. March's chaos sparked intense investor interest in alternatives to the US banking system. Bitcoin's rally has

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

