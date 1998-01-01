I Bond Yield At 5.34% Is Still A Good Deal But Some Thinking Is In Order

Apr. 12, 2023 6:46 PM ET
Summary

  • The CPI number just announced was .33 M/M and 5.00 Y/Y confirming a levelling off of inflation. This produced a one-year I Bond yield of 5.34% until May 1.
  • I Bonds are thus settling back to their norms before the burst of high inflation caused by expansive pandemic monetary and fiscal policy.
  • My choice is to buy my annual I Bond position in April to capture the 3.24% of the yield from April-September 2022. The October-March yield is 1.69% plus .4% fixed.
  • I Bonds have more competition for yield at this point but continue to have advantages in details like protection against inflation and deflation, tax deferral, and no decline ever in accrued variable return.
  • Having used the Gift Box last year thanks to a comment from a reader I'm looking ahead at 2024 as a possible year for having a gift bond "delivered" in lieu of buying at a lower inflation rate.
This morning, at 7:30 (Wednesday, April 12), we got the March numbers for inflation. This completes the six-month period which will determine the variable rate for I Bonds which will reset on May 1. On that date, TreasuryDirect will announce the fixed rate going forward for all

I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

