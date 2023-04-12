Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.82K Followers

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Riley Timmer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jon Barker - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Schneider - Chair of the Board & Interim CEO

Jeff White - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Justin Kleber - Baird

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Sportsman's Warehouse Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, a brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Vice President of Investor Relations, Riley Timmer. Thank you, Riley, you may begin.

Riley Timmer

Thank you, operator. Participating with me on the call today is Jon Barker, Joe Schneider and Jeff White.

I will now remind everyone of the company’s Safe Harbor language. The statements we make today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which includes statements regarding our expectations about future results of operations, demand for our products and growth of our industry. Actual future results may differ materially from those suggested in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under the caption Risk Factors in the company’s most recent Form 10-K and the company’s other filings made with the SEC.

We will also disclose non-GAAP financial measures during today’s call. Definitions of such non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental financial information in our press release, included as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K we furnished to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.