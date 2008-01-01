Michael Kovac

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) first caught my attention back in August 2021, but as a contrarian, I found it difficult to justify its lofty valuation at the time. Just recently, its stock price dipped below $30, reigniting my interest – a sentiment that might be putting it mildly. Considering its fruitful partnership model, the wide appeal of MOV's brand portfolio across various regions, and the possible decline of its main competitor, there's no denying that MOV presents a substantial investment opportunity.

What Does Movado Do?

First a little about the company. Cherry-picking pieces from its 10k:

Movado Group designs, sources, markets and distributes quality watches globally. Its portfolio of watch brands is currently comprised of owned brands MOVADO, CONCORD, EBEL, OLIVIA BURTON and MVMT as well as licensed brands COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE and CALVIN KLEIN. The Company is a leader in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of watch brands sold in almost every major category comprising the watch industry. The Company also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewellery and other accessories under most of its brands.

In addition, the company also claims that

it is highly selective in its licensing strategy and chooses to enter into long-term agreements with only powerful brands which we deem to have strong positions in their respective businesses.

In essence, MOV has two primary types of business models:

“Owned Brands” where the business has full control over their sales channels and product development. This gives them more control, which can lead to greater profit margins and scalability under the right leadership. “Licensed Brands” where the company is leveraging their partner brand’s equity and customer base. Sales channels will include partner's shops, while a discussion on design and marketing will also occur between MOV and partner marketing's team. With experienced partners, this can offer a more stable revenue stream and reduced MOV’s overhead.

Advantages of MOV

While its share prices might have fallen, MOV’s business is in no way fledging. Many MOV brands have experienced tremendous success in recent times. MOV’s Olivia Burton acquisition pumped up group sales in Great Britain, which is Burton strongest market. Concord is strong in the Middle East. Ebel is a household name in Europe, as well as the Middle East. In Latin America, both Movado and the fashion brands are strong. Lastly, Movado is the leader in Asia.

Diversified Characteristic of Its Products

MOV's brand portfolio has a differentiated regional appeal. More than just a series of buzzwords, MOV has smartly studied the different markets and positioned all its products to avoid any form of self-cannibalization. This means that no two products are in competition. This article supports the fact that diversification has also allowed MOV to build:

regional strengths within the brand portfolio. In Europe, for example, the licensed brands are stronger than Movado. So, even though their sales were soft in the U.S., the licensed brand division grew by double-digits in FY 2019 thanks to strong overseas sales. Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss watches posted record sales for the year. Lacoste watches sales were up by double-digits.

Price Range of Brands (FY2023 10K)

A regionally diversified portfolio also allows MOV to analyze a large range of customer types. As seen from the table above, it caters to a whole spectrum of different customers with starkly different spending power. This makes it easier for the company to break into new markets and capture them. In addition, there is usually a direct correlation between the marketing cost and a brand’s product cost. In general, a cheaper handbag will cost less to market. This might give MOV a little more wiggle room when adapting to different market conditions. For example, demand for a more affordable handbag should increase when times are tough, which will allow MOV to conveniently cut down the larger marketing spend on the more high-end luxury products in their repertoire to save even more costs for the company while not losing out on sales.

Partnership business model with Successful Brands

The company has a long-term partnership business model where it collaborates with major fashion brands. This model allows MOV to leverage on the partners’ brand equity and tap into the brand's followers. This win-win partnership model presents a huge opportunity for growth, both by adding more brands into its portfolio, as well as expanding the partnerships into other products such as jewellery. As shown in the picture, the company's licensed brands have been a strong source of growth, as it boosted overall revenue despite lower owned brands' sales.

Breakdown of Sales (FY2023 10K)

Overall, this collaborative brand partnership model appears to be a sustainable long-term approach that can drive steady revenue and earnings growth as it works with more major brands.

Downfall of The Main Competition: Fossil Group (FOSL)

While FOSL operates in the same licensed fashion watch business as MOV, it has seen declining sales from its licensed products in recent years. Unlike the profitable MOV which has a clean balance sheet, FOSL is loss-making and has long term debt outstanding. According to the same article, Fossil's troubles stem from its unsuccessful foray into the smartwatch segment, an area that MOV avoided.

Breakdown of Sales (FY2022 10K)

As license agreements are dependent on sales performance, FOSL's declining sales put many of its brand partnerships that expire in 2023 at risk. If MOV can capture some of these licenses, it could represent a huge opportunity for all. For the licensed partners, a stable and profitable company like MOV would mean higher and more stable returns over time. And for MOV, taking over their main competitor’s constituent brands will mean higher market share and pricing ability.

Maturity Date of Brands that Fossil Carries (FY2022 10K)

While it’s still early and quite speculatory, MOV seems well positioned to gain market share from FOSL's troubles. Winning FOSL's licenses over to its portfolio could accelerate MOV's growth and profitability, which would be a positive signal for investors.

Risk

While MOV's brand partnership model provides significant opportunities, it also poses some risks for investors to consider.

Brand Image Dilution

MOV's association with mid-tier fashion brands can dilute its image as a purveyor of luxury brands and goods among more discerning collectors and consumers. Working on mid-range fashion brands may portray MOV as a mere contractor rather than a premier luxury watchmaker, which can hurt its premium positioning in the long run.

Fall In Consumer Spending

Unfortunately, the boost in consumer spending from government stimulus in 2021-2022 will taper off going into 2023 as inflation rises and people look to cut back on discretionary spending. This macro trend can significantly impact MOV's sales and make 2023 results look weak in comparison to the prior year peaks.

Valuation

To evaluate MOV's valuation across its sector, I will utilize EV/EBITDA with data from Seeking Alpha. This metric incorporates the company's debt levels and cash generation ability. Any EV/EBITDA ratio below the average sector EV/EBITDA ratio will suggest that the company may be undervalued relative to its peers.

Additionally, I will review the company's annual average PE over time using data from ROIC.ai website. Analyzing the company's PE ratio over an extended timeframe will provide insight into how investors value the company. Any PE ratio below the long-term medium PE ratio will suggests the company may be undervalued relative to the market.

EV/EBITDA (TTM) Across Sector

The Swatch Group AG (OTCPK:SWGAY) – 8.19

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) – 12.48

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) – 2.99

Industry average – 9.64

If we compare the 4 ratios above, MOV definitely has the lowest EV/EBITDA across its peers and the industry average. This unambiguously signals that MOV is undervalued compared to its sector and competitors.

PE Across Time

Movado PE Ratio from 2008 to 2023 (Roic.ai)

When examining the PE ratio over the period from 2008 to 2023, the median value is 9.5. Based on the FY2023 EPS of US$4.20, this would result in a share price of US$39.90 – a 50% potential upside.

This valuation seems fair as it is close to the 52-week high of $39.80 after a period of significant surge in consumer demand along with its present business model.

Conclusion

The recent decline in MOV's share price can be attributed to lackluster guidance reflecting a peak in consumer spending. But MOV's strong fundamentals and dividend payment will provide support for its down trending share price.

The outcome of how their main competitor, Fossil Group, manages their business in the current business climate will have a significant potential upside impact to MOV.

Regardless, with compelling products and a premium brand, Movado stock retains the potential for share price upside should consumer demand and spending recover in the future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.