Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 12, 2023 8:15 PM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)
Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Blatt - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jennifer Hyman - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Scarlett O'Sullivan - Chief Financial Officer

Sid Thacker - Senior Vice President, FP&A

Conference Call Participants

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Kate Fitzsimons - Wells Fargo

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to Rent the Runway's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Rent the Runway's Vice President of Investor Relations, Jackie Blatt. Thank you. You may begin.

Jackie Blatt

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us to discuss Rent the Runway's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Joining me today to discuss our results for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 31st, 2023, our CEO and Co-Founder, Jennifer Hyman; Chief Financial Officer, Scarlett O'Sullivan and SVP of FP&A, Sid Thacker.

During this call we will make references to our Q4 2022 earnings presentation, which can be found in the Events and Presentation sections of our Investor Relations website. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include our future expectations regarding financial results, guidance and targets, market opportunities and our growth.

These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are detailed in this afternoon's press release, as well as our filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K that will be filed in the

