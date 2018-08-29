Westport Fuel Systems: Lack Of Catalysts And Potential Reverse Stock Split Should Keep Investors Sidelined

Summary

  • Last month, the company reported disappointing fourth quarter and full year 2022 results with both revenues and margins down year-over-year.
  • Adjusted for one-time cash proceeds from the sale of intellectual property and the company's stake in the Cummins Westport joint venture, free cash flow was negative $46.1 million.
  • The company ended the year with $86.2 million in cash, down from $124.9 million at the end of 2021. Total liquidity amounted to $94.5 million.
  • While management pointed to strong growth in the company's hydrogen components segment, the business remains very much in its infancy and won't be a leading revenue contributor anytime soon.
  • With no real near-term catalysts in sight and the company potentially being required to conduct a reverse stock later this year, I would advise investors to remain on the sidelines until progress becomes more visible.

IVECO Stralis LNG tractor truck on the road

Tramino

Note: I have covered Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

A little over twelve months ago, I projected an ugly 2022 for Westport Fuel

FY2022 Results

Company SEC-Filing

Adjusted EBITDA

Company Presentation

Liquidity and Debt

Company Presentation

