Why We Prefer Verizon Over AT&T Now

Apr. 12, 2023 9:44 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), VZ2 Comments
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • We have been long-term bulls on both AT&T and Verizon.
  • However, recent developments have led us to reconsider our thesis.
  • Price advancements made the valuation of T less attractive and the safety of its dividends is now on the borderline only, much weaker than VZ.
  • Existing investors might want to consider trimming their T position.
  • And potential telecom investors should take a closer look at VZ.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Cell phone companies

youngvet/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Readers familiar with our writings know that we have been long-term bullish on both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). We liked both for their capital-appreciation potential in the next few years, the

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Table Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha data

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
6.29K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.