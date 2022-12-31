BongkarnThanyakij

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), short for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., is an American private equity firm that specializes in leveraged buyouts, direct investment, and fund of funds investments. KKR & Co. manages several alternative asset classes such as private equity and real estate.

KKR & Co.’s asset management business offers a broad menu of products to fund investors globally. With a total transaction value of $700 billion, KKR has closed 690 private equity investments in portfolio companies as of Q1 2023. KKR’s products serve:

Traditional Private Equity

Leveraged Credit

Alternative Credit

Infrastructure and Energy

Real Estate

Growth Equity

Core and Impact Investments

KKR’s asset management business generates revenue from:

Management Fees

Incentive Fees

Carried Interest

Transaction Fees from capital market transactions

Earnings from KKR capital investments alongside fund investors

Part of KKR’s successful investment management strategy is a preference for long duration investments with no predetermined redemption requirements, so that the company can be intentional and strategic about exploiting the best opportunities to exit its positions.

Here’s a factual basis for just how important that is to KKR’s strategy: In its most recent 10-K, the company reported that, “As of December 31, 2022, approximately 91% of our AUM consists of capital that is either not subject to redemption for at least 8 years from inception or what we refer to as perpetual capital.” KKR regards this part of its investment strategy to be a linchpin for its ability to deliver outsized investment performance for its clients.

KKR & Co.’s insurance business is operated by Global Atlantic. KKR acquired a majority controlling share of Global Atlantic in Feb 2021. Its primary products are individual fixed-rate annuities, fixed-indexed annuities, and targeted life products for retirement savings and life insurance. Global Atlantic also offers institutional clients customized reinsurance solutions such as pension risk transfer reinsurance and funding agreements. The spread between the company’s costs for policyholder benefits and its investment income generates Global Atlantic’s revenue.

Mergers and Acquisitions

KKR & Co. has been and continues to be one of the biggest players in the last decade-and-a-half of M&A craze on Wall Street. The firm undertook the 1988 buyout of RJR Nabisco, for example. The largest buyout in history at $25 billion, it held that record for 17 years.

KKR’s history of growth through specializing in venture capital, management buyouts, and leveraged finance catapulted it past Blackstone Group as the largest private equity firm in the world last year in June 2022 when it topped Private Equity International's PEI 300 ranking. However, as of last month Blackstone edged it out again.

Most recently, the company announced a 30% stake buyout from senior employees of FGS Global, an acquisition totaling $1.4 billion. FGS is one of the key players in the public relations sector for the financial industry.

The financial strategic communications industry has taken on greater importance in recent years with the fast development of financial technology and the importance and fast pace of online reputation management. KKR says the industry is at a “pivotal” moment.

Earlier this year, investment funds managed by KKR bought financial intelligence firm S&P Global’s Engineering Solutions business for $975 million. Engineering Solutions serves some 6,000 global clients with 650,000 users to optimize data availability and workflow solutions for engineers, builders, and architects.

Revenue

KKR gross revenue curve (Sentieo)

While a bit volatile in recent years (and we'll look at the segment data in a moment so you can see why), it does have the overall "up and to the right" curve that we want to see. Other than a dip during COVID it's been quite profitable, and forward estimates (right side dotted line) have it continuing upward on the same trend.

See the segment data below:

Total Revenue FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Private Markets 2,444 Public Markets 490 Private Activities 693 Asset Management 1 725 825 966 1,302 Expense Reimbursement 147 169 150 179 Fee Credit (232) (341) (299) (465) Incentive Fee 14 0 10 56 Investment Advice 60 69 81 91 Monitoring Fee 88 106 128 134 Oil And Gas 51 47 21 0 Transaction Fee 989 914 950 1,553 Carried Interest 442 2,042 1,720 5,388 General Partner Capital Interest 113 389 505 1,454 Asset Management 321 Insurance 5,400 Segment Total 3,628 2,396 4,221 4,231 9,693 5,721 Click to enlarge

Source: Sentieo

As you can see, they recently changed around their business segmentation, as of the last 10-K, which makes comparisons difficult. The reason for the spikes in revenue prior was carried interest in FY 2021. Given how the markets did in 2021 it's no surprise that spiked.

If you don't know what carried interest is, it's essentially their payment for managing money. They take a percentage of the portfolio, plus a percentage of profits, and that's their income which is referred to as carried interest. When a portfolio does very well then that income can increase exponentially. The older model was 2% of the portfolio and 20% of profits. Personally for a private equity fund I charge 1% and 10%, which seems to be becoming more common.

I think it's very unlikely to see that sort of outsized return again (since 2021 was an incredible year in the markets), so with that in mind we can look again at their revenue curve above, and when ignoring the big spikes, we can see that it's actually quite consistent and estimates are well in line with expected growth.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Compared to its own history, KKR is currently at the low end of its EV/Revenue valuation, but comes in higher than companies like Blackstone and Carlyle. The same plays out in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Book. Overall, KKR stock is looking a bit overvalued compared to its peer group, and has pretty much the same look to the revenue curve as Blackstone does.

Dividends

Data by YCharts

KKR & Co. pays a dividend quarterly in the cash amount of $0.155 for an annual dividend cash amount of $0.62. The dividend yield against the average KKR stock price is currently 1.19%, markedly lower than the Financial Sector stock dividend yield average of 2.114%. The payout ratio for KKR dividends is currently 15.90%.

The last time the quarterly dividend from KKR shares increased was on the May 12, 2022 quarterly dividend payout, from $0.14 trailing over several previous quarters to $0.155.

Although the dividend cash amount increased over this period, against a tepid stock price, the dividend yield range for KKR has consistently fallen for the past seven years, from 4.22% - 6.81% in 2016, to 1.39% - 3.08% in 2020 during the pandemic, to a historically low KKR dividend yield range of 1.09% - 1.38% in 2023.

Overall this isn't really what I'd want to see from a company that I'm going to invest in. I strongly prefer dividend paying companies (they make up at least 80% of individual stock positions in my personal and managed accounts), and I want to see consistent increases every year. The lackluster dividend from KKR is a bit off-putting, especially when the payout ratio is so low and they can afford more.

Shares Outstanding

Shares Outstanding (Sentieo)

KKR & Co. currently has 861 million shares outstanding. That’s a 30% increase over the 595 million KKR shares outstanding at the start of 2022.

The company has previously issued large amounts of shares in 2018 and then reduced the amount of shares outstanding with stock buybacks. The issuance didn't seem to affect the price at that time, so the value of KKR shares is not likely to be significantly impacted by an oversupply of shares outstanding at this time, all other things being equal.

Regulatory Risks

There are no known new regulatory risks ahead to KKR or its industry group’s business model, although ongoing risks of fines, fees, lawsuits, and other enforcement actions for non-compliance are addressed by the experience and robustness of the firm’s systems and processes for compliance. The highly specialized and regulated nature of KKR’s business does provide a formidable moat against competition from new entrants for the group’s market share.

Leadership

Since the 1990s, KKR has had an impressive roster of general partners. Two of its original three founding partners, Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, have been with the company since its start in the 1980s, when they left Bear Stearns to found KKR. The company remains in the tight control of this founding duo today, and the question of succession may be key to KKR’s future.

KKR employees who’ve rated it on Glassdoor have given the company a 4.3 Glassdoor rating overall out of 336 votes. The New York City employee rating is slightly higher at 4.6 stars. That's quite high for most large companies and speaks to a higher than usual employee morale.

Technical Analysis

Currently 16 analysts with a 12-month price forecast for KKR shares have a median target of $66.00. The high estimate is $80.00 and the low estimate is $55.00 per share.

The median estimate of a 27.63% increase from the KKR price of $51.71 backs a Strong Buy consensus among Wall Street analysts.

With those things in mind, let's look at the chart.

KKR Chart (TradingView)

We're currently sitting on a long term uptrend line starting from the dip in COVID. It's hit this line several times already and bounced every time so it's acting as strong support. We're also at the 23.6% fib retrace from the most recent highs, which will also act as support. Looking at indicators we have the MACD just turning up here out of the area of support.

If one was going to buy KKR stock, this is probably the place to do it.

Conclusion

Overall KKR has a few things going for it, and a few against it. I love the revenue curve over time, they clearly know their business and how to work it. I also really like the employee reviews of the company, since employees make or break it. Their impressive array of portfolios, interest generating AUM, and synergistic M&A are all great reasons to buy.

But there are also reasons to avoid it. First off, I want a return from my investment. Financials aren't known for the biggest dividends ever, but I want one to get into a company like this. Frankly KKR's dividend leaves something to be desired, especially since we know they can afford more.

So might we see a return on capital appreciation? It's certainly possible if they continue growing the way they are, but the problem is their valuation. They're at the top end of the spectrum for companies in this space. In fact Seeking Alpha's quant-based Factor Grade is giving it an F for valuation, something I really agree with. It's high compared to peers and it's sector.

I just don't see a ton of upside here for either capital appreciation or dividend payments. I think there are better companies in the space, and better places to invest your money right now, especially if you want dividends. If you have it, you can hold it. Otherwise avoid it.

About this article: When I research stocks I start with a “bird’s eye view” of the target company. Many of the things I went through in this article are what I’ll look at first. I want to make sure the company grows year over year with a nice revenue curve. I want to make sure their debt is serviceable and preferably getting paid down. I want to make sure shareholders get a return on their investment through a good ROE. I want to see how the company is handling its dividends and are they sustainable. I want to look at the share float and make sure they aren’t decreasing share value by inflating it. And finally, I want to look at the leadership and see what employees think about them.

When this bird’s eye view is complete, I’ll decide if I want to avoid the company for the time being or if it’s a potential candidate for investment. This article that you are reading is the result of my bird’s eye view examination. It is designed to be an overall high level view of the company that you can read to determine if this company is something that you might consider as a candidate for investment. You should not take my final conclusion on the company as your sole recommendation for investment, and you should conduct further in-depth research on your own to come to your final conclusions.

As a result of this, my “buy” recommendations come with an asterisk. And that asterisk is that this is only a high-level examination, and in-depth research that can take many hours, or days, of your time is still required. This is why my articles are short and to the point, with no fluff or filler. Just the facts that you need to know to move forward.