HandmadePictures/iStock via Getty Images

One of the winning silver miner investments over the last five years has been SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV), developing its main asset - the Las Chispas mine, in Sonora, Mexico, with production now ramping to 10 million equivalent ounces of silver mined annually by 2024. The balance sheet for SILV is excellent, holding more cash than debt. Plus, total mining costs (including taxes and exploration expense to grow the business) are now estimated by Wall Street in the US$12-14 per ounce range. Given the whole investment story, you would expect a premium valuation for the stock vs. industry peers. My conclusion is an entry price level around $7 per share (providing a lower-than-typical valuation) remains something of a gift for investors bullish on silver's price direction.

Business Progress

A summary of the inner workings of the business and progress in operations are taken from SilverCrest's April 2023 Investor Presentation below. Low mining costs in a relatively safe jurisdiction (Mexico), with a solid and conservative balance sheet, run by an experienced and successful management team, available at a sound upfront valuation are the main reasons I am bullish on SILV stock.

Company April 2023 Investor Presentation Company April 2023 Investor Presentation Company April 2023 Investor Presentation Company April 2023 Investor Presentation

Desirable Valuation, Leverage to Silver

Today's valuation provides substantial upside to climbing silver prices. I am projecting EPS as high as $1.30 with USA$40 silver next year (2024) to even $1.80+ at US$50 silver in 2025. This puts a forward P/E of 4x to 5x on the business, assuming my bullish targets for silver are hit soon. [You can read my logic for much stronger silver quotes, from a relative valuation standpoint to other assets like gold plus money printing aggregates like M2 or Treasury debt, in an article published during August here.]

Wall Street estimates for the business are using sub-$25 silver for selling prices in the table below. I would use this forecast as the basement end of what will likely play out over the next 18-24 months.

Seeking Alpha Table - SilverCrest, Analyst Estimates 2023-25, Made on April 11th, 2023

With a 30%+ net profit margin at $25 silver, you would think the P/E ratio would be higher than others with 10+ years of reserves and a conservative balance sheet. Nope. SilverCrest is near the bottom of the industry peer list for this basic valuation stat at 12.4x forward 1-year income expectations, vs. a median number closer to 20x.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Peers, Price to Forward 1-Year Estimate of Earnings, 3 Months

When we incorporate cash and debt levels, the enterprise value ratio of 7x forward basic cash earnings (EBITDA) is also slightly below the peer average. The good news is this valuation is being generated on much lower-than-normal financial debt in this capital-intensive industry.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Peers, Price to Forward Estimates of EBITDA, 3 Months

In terms of the excellent balance sheet setup, the company held $70 million in cash vs. $50 million in total debt in early 2023. In addition, $111 million in cash, receivables and metal inventory vs. just $78 million in total liabilities were part of the December financial statements. Below is a graph of the low and declining level of total liabilities vs. all assets reported, which is getting close to the most shareholder-friendly design in the silver/gold mining industry.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Peers, Total Liabilities vs. Assets, 1 Year

Building Technical Momentum

If the valuation is cheap and upside leverage significant, what does the technical supply/demand situation look like for shares? For starters, SilverCrest has outlined one of the top gains in the silver mining industry for investors over the last five years with its +310% total return advance. This jump compares quite favorably to the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) return of +10% or plain vanilla iShares Silver Trust (SLV) bullion gain of +46%.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Silver Bullion and Silver Miner ETFs, Total Returns, 5 Years

However, SilverCrest has turned into a "show me" the results stock of late. Over the last year it has actually underperformed peers for investor returns, pictured below, despite an unchanged silver quote.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Silver Bullion and Silver Miner ETFs, Total Returns, 1 Year

Yet, measured over the past six months, the undeniable leverage story on rising silver bullion prices has been getting better traction. Investors have moved price higher with silver at the same rate as other related miners generally. And, a continuation of the current rising silver price trend should propel SilverCrest's shares into an "outperformance" trend again soon, in my opinion.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Silver Bullion and Silver Miner ETFs, Total Returns, 6 Months

The bullish read is late March's price advance has pushed price well above both the important 50-day and 200-day moving averages. On the 18-month chart below, you can see how a move above $7.50 in April-May could mark the first clear bullish trend reversal since 2020. To a degree, the chart may have outlined a head-and-shoulders bottom pattern between July 2022 and March 2023. $7.50 would pinpoint a rise out of this bullish zigzag.

SilverCrest has performed about as well as the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) over the whole span of the chart. To me, this coils its superb fundamental investment setup overall for a large advance sooner or later.

The latest 30-day Chaikin Money Flow reading has been the strongest in years, a measure of intraday volume buying. Plus, On Balance Volume readings have actually been spectacular since the September low, showing heavy volume accumulation for months running.

StockCharts.com - SilverCrest, Daily Price & Volume Changes, 18 Months

Final Thoughts

Given the company does not need much positive cash flow to sustain the current mining setup of 10 million ounces annually, the future for SilverCrest's stock quote will depend on silver prices (levels of profitability) and how new cash coming in the door is reinvested. Of course, large dividends and share buybacks are other options. However, I believe management is looking to buy new resources and grow the business organically.

Another data point to consider is excessive short interest now exists in the stock, as doubters have been hedging the construction and ramp up phase of the Las Chispas mine. I suspect this number will decline throughout 2023, especially as price spikes with silver quotes. Added buying interest (short covering) could propel the SILV stock price to better percentage gains than achieved by comparable silver/gold miners.

YCharts - SilverCrest vs. Peers, Short Position, 3 Months

What are the investment risks? Operational issues would be the clear bummer for SilverCrest, with just one mine producing metals for revenue. The second and perhaps more important risk is silver prices do not rise, like I am expecting. In fact, prices under US$20 an ounce would slash Wall Street projected earnings in half and keep a lid on any stock advance. The speculative value of partaking in future silver gains would still exist. Overall, I place downside back to $5 a share as the worst-case scenario in 2023, around last September's low.

On the reward side of the equation, a $40 silver price should double the stock quote to $14-15, and $50 silver by 2025 could support a triple to $20+ depending on management decisions for the reinvestment of cash flow. I am projecting every 1% increase in silver prices should generate closer to 2% for SilverCrest gains this year and next (all other variables remaining the same), with downside limited to similar percentage declines with silver bullion.

I rate shares a Buy and own a decent-sized position in my large gold/silver portfolio. Considering all the potential risks and rewards on investment, SilverCrest is as good as any other silver-focused mining concern, in my view. If you are bullish on silver like I am, SILV is an intelligent pick for leveraged exposure.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.