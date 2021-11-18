Barry Callebaut Has The Characteristics Of A 'Buy And Hold Forever' Company

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Barry Callebaut is one of the largest companies in the worldwide chocolate industry.
  • The stock has historically always been pretty expensive and is currently trading at just over 20 times this year's earnings expectations.
  • Callebaut expects its EBIT to increase by 8-10% per year from next year on. This would result in an EPS north of 100 CHF/share by FY 2026.
  • The free cash flow result is tracking the reported net income pretty well. This means the FCF yield will exceed 6% in FY2026.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
Easter chocolate egg and bow

margouillatphotos/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF) (OTCPK:BRRLY) is one of the largest producers of chocolate and chocolate-related products in the world. This Swiss company operates almost 70 plants where it employs about 13,000 people taking care of the

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.88K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.