Peter Lynch’s 1989 book One Up On Wall Street introduced investors to the word “ten bagger,” which represents an investment that appreciates by 10x (1,000%) its initial purchase price.

Today we wanted to highlight the stocks that have been “ten baggers” over the last ten years. In the Russell 1,000, 33 names are up more than 1,000% since April 12th, 2013. Over the same 10-year period, the S&P 500 tracking ETF (SPY) is up 211%. As shown below, Nvidia (NVDA) is up the most with a gain of 8,833%, followed by Tesla (TSLA) at 6,304% and then Plug Power (PLUG) at 5,477%.

There are 16 Technology stocks on the list of 33 ten baggers, which is the most of any sector. Other Tech stocks on the list include AMD (AMD), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Broadcom (AVGO), Fortinet (FTNT), Lam Research (LRCX), and even the two largest stocks in the US – Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT). Netflix (NFLX) is also another notable on the list with a gain of 1,266%.

Some other notables include Industrials stocks like Axon (AXON) — the maker of Tasers and police body cameras, Industrials stocks like Builders FirstSource (BLDR) and Old Dominion Freight (ODFL), and Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which is set to be bought by Endeavor Group (EDR).

Stocks that are already up 1,000%+ over the last ten years seem unlikely to repeat that over the next ten years. The obvious next question is: which stocks will be ten baggers over the next ten years? As Peter Lynch instructed, you’ll have to do your research!

