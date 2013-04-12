10-Year 10-Baggers

Apr. 13, 2023 12:30 AM ETAAPL, AMD, AVGO, AXON, BLDR, EDR, ENPH, FTNT, LRCX, MSFT, NFLX, NVDA, ODFL, PLUG, SPY, TSLA, WWE, HZNP, DXCM, TPL, MPWR, RGEN, UI, LSCC, MSCI, FICO, CDNS, NOW, EPAM, PODD, WST, CHDN, CTAS, KLAC, MRTX1 Comment
Summary

  • In the Russell 1,000, 33 names are up more than 1,000% since April 12th, 2013.
  • Over the same 10-year period, the S&P 500 tracking ETF is up 211%.
  • The obvious next question is: which stocks will be ten baggers over the next ten years?

Peter Lynch’s 1989 book One Up On Wall Street introduced investors to the word “ten bagger,” which represents an investment that appreciates by 10x (1,000%) its initial purchase price.

Today we wanted to highlight the

10 baggers Russell 1000

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

